LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Monday, October 23)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Today:

Rain chances will return to the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Monday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast this afternoon. Otherwise, it’ll be a partly sunny to mostly cloudy day. High temperatures today will range from the middle 70s to the lower 80s. The wind will be out of the south 15 to 25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:58 AM CDT.



Tonight:

Scattered shower and thunderstorms chances are forecast for this evening and tonight. It’ll be mostly cloudy with low temperatures will range from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. The wind will be out of the south and southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent.



Sunset this evening is at 7:04 PM CDT.



Tuesday:

Scattered showers and thunderstorm chances will gradually end Tuesday morning. We’ll start the day mostly cloudy, but it’ll become mostly sunny to partly cloudy later in the day. High temperatures will range from the middle to the upper 70s. It’ll be breezy at times with a south to southwest wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent in the morning.



More scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will return Tuesday evening and into early Wednesday morning.



Sunrise is at 7:59 AM CDT. Sunset is at 7:03 PM CDT.



Extended Forecast:

Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances are forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains Monday through early Thursday. Thursday will be dry, but isolated thunderstorm chances will return Friday through Sunday.

High temperatures on Monday will range from the middle 70s to the lower 80s. Middle to upper 70s are the forecast highs on Tuesday. Wednesday’s high temperatures will be in the lower to the middle 70s. Thursday’s high temperatures will range from the upper 70s to the middle 80s. Daytime highs on Friday will drop back into the middle 70s. Highs on Saturday will range from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. Sunday’s highs will range from the lower 60s to the lower 70s.



Low temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday morning will range from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. Thursday morning’s forecast lows will range from the lower to the middle 50s. Low temperatures Friday morning will range from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. Saturday morning’s lows will range from the middle 40s to the middle 50s. Sunday morning will be cooler with lows ranging from the lower 40s to the lower 50s.

KLBK AM 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Monday, October 23)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Drought Update:

No changes noted in the drought situation across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Thursday, October 17. The Lubbock metro area remains in “drought-free” status. Portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains remains categorized as “drought-free” as well, per the USDM update. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across other areas of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, October 19) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, October 23:

Sunrise: 7:58 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:04 PM CDT

Normal High: 73°

Normal Low: 45°

Record High: 91° (2003)

Record Low: 22° (1917)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the middle 70s to the lower 80s. South wind 15-25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low temperatures ranging from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. South wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High temperatures in the middle to the upper 70s. South to southwest wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.

Have a great week!



Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

X (Formerly Twitter): @severewxchaser

Meta Threads: @severewxchaser