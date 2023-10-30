LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Today:

Watch for areas of black ice this morning on some bridges, overpasses and roadways. Otherwise, sunshine returns to the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Monday. However, it’ll remain chilly with high temperatures only in the middle 40s. We’ll have a north to northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.



Sunrise this morning is at 8:04 AM CDT.

Tonight:

Clear to mainly clear conditions are forecast for this evening and overnight. It’ll be another cold night with low temperatures ranging from the upper teens to the upper 20s. The wind will be variable throughout the evening and overnight. It’ll be easterly in the evening and will shift westerly after midnight 5 to 10 mph.



Sunset this evening is at 6:57 PM CDT.

Tuesday:

After another cold start, milder weather will return to the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Tuesday. However, daytime highs will remain below average for the last day of October. Highs temperatures will be in the lower to the middle 50s under a sunny to mainly sunny sky. The wind will be out of the north and northeast 5 to 15 mph.



Sunrise is at 8:05 AM CDT. Sunset is at 6:56 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

Short range and long range forecast model runs this morning show now precipitation chances in the forecast over the extended forecast period.



Monday will be chilly with highs only in the middle 40s. Tuesday (Halloween) will be a bit milder with highs back in the lower to the middle 50s. Wednesday will be milder with highs ranging from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. We’ll start a warmer trend on Thursday with daytime highs climbing back into the middle and upper 60s. Lower to middle 70s are the forecast highs on Friday. Saturday and Sunday’s highs will be in the middle 70s.

Tuesday morning will be cold with lows ranging from the upper 10s to the upper 20s. Wednesday morning’s lows will range from the lower to the upper 20s. Low temperatures Thursday morning will range from the lower to the middle 30s. Middle 30s to lower 40s are the forecast lows for Friday morning. Saturday and Sunday morning’s low temperatures will be in the lower to the middle 40s.

Time Change This Weekend:

Don’t forget daylight saving time ends on Sunday, November 5 at 2:00 a.m. CT here on the South Plains and Rolling Plains. Are you ready to “fall back” one hour?

Drought Update:

No significant changes noted in the drought situation across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Thursday, October 26. The Lubbock metro area and portions of the central South Plains and the Rolling Plains remain in “drought-free” status. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to moderate stage (D1) drought conditions continue to be reported across other areas of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Severe stage (D2) drought conditions across the far southern counties decreased thanks to recent rainfall.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, October 30:

Sunrise: 8:04 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:57 PM CDT

Normal High: 70°

Normal Low: 43°

Record High: 90° (2010)

Record Low: 18° (1993)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Sunny to mainly sunny and chilly. Highs in the lower to the middle 40s. North to northeast wind 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Clear to mainly clear and cold. Low temperatures will range from the upper 10s to the upper 20s. Variable wind shifting from the east to the west overnight 5-10 mph.

Tuesday (Halloween): Sunny to mainly sunny and milder High temperatures in the lower to the middle 50s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Have a great week!



