Today:

Patchy fog across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains should burn off my mid-morning. However, it’ll remain partly sunny to mostly cloudy across the area today. There is a very slight chance for rain showers this morning and afternoon, mostly across the southern counties of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. It’ll be slightly cooler today with high temperatures ranging from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. The wind will be variable out of the east today 5-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:17 AM CST.

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy conditions are forecast for this evening and tonight. There may be some areas of patchy fog once again overnight and toward daybreak in some areas. Low temperatures will range from the lower to the middle 40s. The wind will be out of the southeast this evening, then south and southwest 5 to 10 mph overnight.



Sunset this evening is at 5:46 PM CST.

Tuesday:

Slightly warmer weather is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Tuesday. There could be some areas of patchy fog in the morning. Otherwise, partly cloudy conditions are forecast with high temperatures in the middle to the upper 60s. The wind will be out of the south and southwest 5 to 15 mph.



Sunrise is at 7:18 AM CST. Sunset is at 5:45 PM CST.

Extended Forecast:

There is a very slight chance for rain showers on Monday across the southern portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. There is another very slight chance for rain showers across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Saturday and Sunday.

High temperatures on Monday will range from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. Tuesday’s highs will be in the middle and the upper 60s. Upper 60s to middle 70s are the forecast highs on Wednesday. Highs on Thursday will be in the middle 70s. Friday’s high temperatures will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Saturday’s forecast highs will mostly be in the middle 60s. Highs on Sunday will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s.



Low temperatures Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings will be in the lower to the middle 40s. Low temperatures will range from the middle 40s to the lower 50s Friday morning. Lower to middle 40s are the forecast lows Saturday morning. Sunday morning’s lows will range from the middle 40s to the lower 50s.

Drought Update:

No changes noted in the drought situation across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Thursday, November 9. The Lubbock metro area and portions South Plains and the Rolling Plains remain in “drought-free” status. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the northern South Plains and Rolling Plains, the far western South Plains and the far southern South Plains and Rolling Plains

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, November 9) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, November 13:

Sunrise: 7:18 AM CST

Sunset: 5:45 PM CST

Normal High: 65°

Normal Low: 37°

Record High: 82° (1973)

Record Low: 14° (1976)

Today: Patchy fog through mid-morning. Then partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a slight chance for rain showers across the southern South Plains and Rolling Plains. Highs ranging from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. Variable east wind 5-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 00 percent.



Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows in the lower to the middle 40s. Some areas of patchy fog are possible overnight. South wind 5-10 mph.



Tuesday: Some areas of patchy fog in the morning. Then partly cloudy with highs in the middle to the upper 60s. South to southwest wind 5-15 mph.

