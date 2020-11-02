KLBK Monday AM Weather Update (11/2/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Good Morning! We’ll start the new work and school week a little warmer today with

high temperatures ranging from the lower to the middle 70s. Sky conditions will be sunny to mostly sunny. The wind will be south-southwest at 5-15 mph.

Expect mostly clear conditions this evening and tonight with low temperatures ranging from the lower to the middle 40s. We’ll keep a south-southwest wind 5-10 mph.



Another mild day is expected on Tuesday for Election Day. We’ll warm into the middle 70s under a mostly sunny sky. The wind will be out of the southeast 10-15 mph.



Extended Forecast:

High pressure continues to dominate our weather across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

No significant weather is expected across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains over the next seven days. Long range forecast models due show it turning breezy by the weekend and hint at cooler weather returning by the first part of next week.

Highs on Monday will be in the lower to middle 70s. It’ll be warmer on Tuesday with highs in the middle 70s. Even warmer weather returns on Wednesday and Thursday with highs ranging from the upper 70s to the lower 80s. Our daytime highs will drop back into the middle 70s Friday through Sunday.

Overnight lows will be mild for early November. Lower to middle 40s are expected Tuesday morning. The rest of the week will have morning low temperatures in the middle 40s.

KLBK Seven Day Forecast

(Valid: Monday, November 2)

Drought Update:

Exceptional, extreme, severe and moderate drought conditions continue across all of the South Plains. Extreme, severe and moderate drought conditions are in place across the Rolling Plains.

(Last Update: October 29)

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, November 2:

Sunrise: 7:08 AM CST

Sunset: 5:54 PM CST

Normal High: 69°

Normal Low: 42°

Record High: 85° (2012)

Record Low: 19° (1991)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the lower to middle 70s. South-southwest wind 5-15 mph.



Monday Night: Mostly clear with lows in the lower to middle 40s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and a little warmer with highs in the middle 70s. Southwest wind 10-15 mph.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

Twitter: @severewxchaser