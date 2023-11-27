LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

(Valid: Monday, November 27)

Today:

Another cool day is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains with below average temperatures for late November still in place. It’ll be a partly sunny day for the most part with high temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. The wind will be out of the south 5 to 15 mph.

Sunrise this morning is at 7:30 AM CST.

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy conditions are forecast for this evening, but it’ll become partly cloudy overnight. Another cold night is on tap with low temperatures ranging from the lower 20s to the lower 30s. Middle 30s are forecast across the far southeastern counties. The wind will be southerly this evening and shift westerly overnight 5 to 10 mph.

Sunset this evening is at 5:40 PM CST.

Tuesday:

Milder weather will return to the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Tuesday. It’ll be mostly sunny to partly cloudy day with high temperatures ranging from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. The wind will be out of the west and southwest 5 to 15 mph.

Sunrise is at 7:31 AM CST. Sunset is at 5:39 PM CST.

Extended Forecast:

Isolated rain showers are forecast on Thursday for some areas across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

High temperatures on Monday will range from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. Tuesday’s high temperatures will range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 50s and the lower 60s. Thursday’s forecast highs will range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. Friday’s daytime highs will be in the lower to the middle 50s. Highs on Saturday will range from the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Upper 50s to middle 60s are the forecast highs on Sunday.



Tuesday morning’s low temperatures will range from the lower 20s to the middle 30s. Low temperatures Wednesday morning will range from the middle 20s to the middle 30s. Middle 30s to the middle 40s are the forecast lows Thursday morning. Lows Friday morning will range from the lower 20s to the lower 30s. Morning lows Saturday will range from the upper 20s to the middle 30s. Sunday morning’s lows will be in the lower to the middle 30s.

(Valid: Monday, November 27)

Drought Update:

No changes have been noted in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains region for several weeks, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Wednesday, November 22. The Lubbock metro area and portions South Plains and the Rolling Plains remain categorized in “drought-free” status. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to moderate stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the northern South Plains and Rolling Plains, the far western South Plains and the far southern South Plains and Rolling Plains



Note: The USDM update is normally released on Thursdays. However, it the latest update was released on Wednesday (November 22) due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, November 27:

Sunrise: 7:30 AM CST

Sunset: 5:40 PM CST

Normal High: 60°

Normal Low: 32°

Record High: 81° (1949)

Record Low: 12° (1938/1976)

Today: Partly sunny and continued cool. High temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. South wind 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Low temperatures ranging from the lower 20s to the middle 30s. Southwest wind wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and milder. High temperatures ranging from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. West to southwest wind 5-15 mph.

Have a great week!

