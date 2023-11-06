LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

(Valid: Monday, November 6)

Today:

Sunny and very warm weather is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Monday. High temperatures will range from the middle 80s to the very low 90s. It’ll be breezy at times with the wind out of the west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.



Lubbock’s record high for Monday, November 6 is 85° from 1975. We will break the record high temperature.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:11 AM CST.

Tonight:

A clear and mild night is forecast across the area. Low temperatures will be in the lower to the middle 50s. The wind will be out of the west and southwest 10 to 15 mph.

Sunset this evening is at 5:51 PM CST.

Tuesday:

Another sunny and very warm day is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Tuesday. High temperatures will range from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. It’ll be breezy at times with the wind out of the west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Lubbock’s record high for Tuesday, November 7 is 89° from 1916. We should tie or break the record high temperature.



Sunrise is at 7:11 AM CST. Sunset is at 5:50 PM CST.

Extended Forecast:

Scattered rain showers are forecast throughout the day on Thursday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Some of the shower activity may linger into Friday morning for some areas.

High temperatures on Monday will range from the middle 80s to the very low 90s. Tuesday’s high temperatures will range from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. Highs on Wednesday will drop back into the lower to the middle 80s. Cooler weather returns on Thursday with daytime highs falling back into a range from the middle to the upper 50s. Friday’s and Saturday highs will range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. Lower to middle 60s are forecast for Sunday.

Tuesday and Wednesday morning’s low temperatures will be in the lower to the middle 50s. Low temperatures will range from the upper 30s to the upper 40s Thursday morning. Friday and Saturday morning will be colder with lows ranging from the lower to the upper 30s. Sunday morning will be milder with upper 30s to lower 40s forecast.

(Valid: Monday, November 6)

Drought Update:

No significant changes noted in the drought situation across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Thursday, November 2. The Lubbock metro area and portions South Plains and the Rolling Plains remain in “drought-free” status. This area expanded slightly across the Rolling Plains. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to moderate stage (D1) drought conditions continue to be reported across other areas of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, November 6:

Sunrise: 7:11 AM CST

Sunset: 5:51 PM CST

Normal High: 68°

Normal Low: 40°

Record High: 85° (1975)

Record Low: 16° (1959)

Today: Sunny, breezy at times and very warm. Highs ranging from the middle 80s to the very low 90s. West wind 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.



Tonight: A clear sky and mild with lows in the lower to the middle 50s. West to southwest wind 10-15 mph.



Tuesday: Sunny, breezy at times and continued very warm. Highs ranging from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. West wind 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Have a great week!

