LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

Today:

Milder weather is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Monday. It’ll be mostly sunny this morning and then mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and the lower 60s. The wind will be out of the north in the morning and shift to the east in the afternoon 5 to 15 mph.

Sunrise this morning is at 7:41 AM CST.

Tonight:

Clouds will be on the increase this evening and tonight with mostly cloudy conditions forecast. It’ll be another cold night with low temperatures ranging from the middle 20s to the middle 30s. The wind be out of the east 5 to 10 mph.



Sunset this evening is at 5:39 PM CST.

Tuesday:

Mostly cloudy to cloudy conditions are forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Tuesday. It’ll be cooler with high temperatures dropping back into the middle and the upper 50s. The wind will be out of the southeast 10 to 20 mph.



Sunrise is at 7:42 AM CST. Sunset is at 5:40 PM CST.

Extended Forecast:

Precipitation chances are forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains from late Tuesday evening through Friday evening. The majority of the precipitation will fall as rain. However, there is a chance of a rain and snow mix at times Wednesday night through Thursday morning and Thursday night and into Friday morning for some areas. At this time, some light snow accumulation is possible across the far northwestern South Plains from Thursday morning through Friday morning.

High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 50s to the middle 60s. Highs on Tuesday will be in the middle to the upper 50s. Wednesday’s forecast highs will range from the upper 30s to the lower 50s. It’ll be chillier on Thursday with highs ranging from the middle 30s to the middle 40s. It’ll remain cool on Friday with highs in the lower to middle 40s. Highs on Saturday will range from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. Sunday’s high temperatures will range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s.

Low temperatures Tuesday morning will range from the middle 20s to the lower 30s. Lows Wednesday morning will range from the middle 30s to the middle 40s. Thursday and Friday morning’s low temperatures will range from the upper 20s to the middle 30s. Saturday and Sunday morning’s forecast lows will range from the middle 20s to the middle 30s.

KLBK AM 7-Day Forecast

Drought Update:

No significant changes were noted in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Thursday, December 7. Moderate stage (D2) conditions continue to be reported over the far northwestern South Plains and around the Childress area. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) status remains in place across the portions of the northern South and Rolling Plains, the far western South Plains and the far southern South and Rolling Plains. Meanwhile, the Lubbock metro area and a decent portion of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains continues to remain categorized in “drought-free” status.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, December 11:

Sunrise: 7:41 AM CST

Sunset: 5:39 PM CST

Normal High: 56°

Normal Low: 29°

Record High: 80° (1939)

Record Low: 6° (1917)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the afternoon and milder. Highs in the upper 50s and the lower 60s. North wind in the morning, shifting east in the afternoon 5-15 mph.



Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy and continued cold. Lows ranging from the middle 20s to the middle 30s. East wind 5-10 mph.



Tuesday: Mostly cloudy to cloudy and cooler. Highs in the middle to the upper 50s. Southeast wind 10-20 mph.



Have a great week!

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

