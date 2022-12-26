LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Today:

Quiet weather is expected across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Monday as we start a new workweek. Expect sunny to mostly sunny conditions with high temperatures in the lower to middle 50s. It will be a bit breezy today with a north-northeast wind 15-25 mph. Wind speeds will decrease by late afternoon and begin to shift more to the south-southeast.

Tonight:

We’re on track for a mostly clear and cold night across the region, with lows ranging from the upper 20s to the lower 30s. The wind will decrease to 5-15 mph and will turn from the southeast in the evening to southwesterly overnight.



Tuesday

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are forecast for Tuesday. It’ll be another breezy day with a southwest wind 15-25 mph. It’ll be a little warmer with high temperatures in the upper 50s and the lower 60s.

Extended Forecast:

Breezy to windy conditions will dominate the forecast for the majority of the week across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Forecast models hint at a slight chance for rain showers on Friday and Sunday. After the bitter cold weather late last week, we’re going to transition to more seasonal and slightly above seasonal temperatures this week as we end December and welcome January.

Daytime highs on Monday will range from the lower to the middle 50s. It’ll be a little warmer on Tuesday with upper 50s and lower 60s expected. Wednesday will be warm day with high temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to the lower 70s. We’ll drop back into the upper 50s and lower 60s on Thursday. Middle 50s are expected on Friday. Over the New Year’s weekend, we’ll range from the upper 50s to the lower 60s on Saturday and Sunday.

We’ll start Tuesday off with morning lows ranging from the upper 20s to the middle 30s. Upper 30s to lower 40s are the forecast morning lows on Wednesday. It will be mild Thursday morning with middle 40s areawide. Friday and Saturday morning low temperatures will range from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. On Sunday morning, expect upper 30s to lower 40s for lows.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Monday, December 26)

Drought Update:

Moderate to extreme drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(Valid: Thursday, December 22)

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, December 26:

Sunrise: 7:50 AM CST

Sunset: 5:46 PM CST

Normal High: 54°

Normal Low: 27°

Record High: 80° (2021)

Record Low: 0° (1918)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild. Highs in the lower to the middle 50s. North-northeast wind 15-25 mph.



Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the upper 20s to the lower 30s. Southeast wind in the evening, turning southwesterly overnight 5-15 mph.



Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy and milder. Highs in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Southwest wind 15-25 mph.



Have a great week!



Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

