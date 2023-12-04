LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Today:

Sunny to mostly sunny conditions are forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Monday. High temperatures will range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. It’ll be breezy at times today, but it won’t as windy as it was over the weekend. The wind will be out of the south and southwest 10 to 20 mph.

Sunrise this morning is at 7:36 AM CST.

Tonight:

Mostly clear conditions are forecast for this evening and tonight. Low temperatures ranging from the middle 20s to the middle 30s. The wind will be out of the southwest in the evening and the shift northwest overnight 5 to 15 mph.



Sunset this evening is at 5:39 PM CST.

Tuesday:

Sunny to mostly sunny weather is once again forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to the middle 60s. It’ll be breezy at times with wind out of the east and northeast 10-20 mph.



Sunrise is at 7:37 AM CST. Sunset is at 5:39 PM CST.

Extended Forecast:

Long-range forecast models hint at a very slight chance for precipitation on Saturday for some areas. However, the chance doesn’t look too promising. Otherwise, no precipitation chances are forecast over the extended forecast period at the moment.

High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. Wednesday’s highs will be in the middle to the upper 60s. Lower to middle 70s are the forecast highs for Thursday. Highs on Friday will range from the upper 60s to the middle 70s. Saturday and Sunday’s forecast highs will be in the lower to the middle 50s.

Low temperatures Tuesday morning will range from the middle 20s to the middle 30s. Upper to middle 30s are forecast for Wednesday morning. Thursday and Friday morning’s lows will be in the lower to the middle 40s. Lows Saturday morning will be in the lower to the middle 30s. Sunday morning’s low temperatures will range from the middle 20s to the lower 30s.

Drought Update:

There are still no significant changes in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Wednesday, November 30. The only minor change noted was the far southwestern portions of the South Plains (parts of Gaines and Dawson County) dropped back to abnormally dry (D0) status from moderate stage (D1) drought status. Meanwhile, the Lubbock metro area and a decent portion of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains has remain categorized in “drought-free” status for well over a month. Abnormally dry (D0) to moderate stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across portions of the northern South and Rolling Plains, the western South Plains and far southern South and Rolling Plains

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, December 4:

Sunrise: 7:36 AM CST

Sunset: 5:39 PM CST

Normal High: 57°

Normal Low: 30°

Record High: 81° (1958)

Record Low: 15° (1921)

Today: Sunny to mostly sunny and breezy at times. Highs ranging from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. South to southwest wind 10-20 mph.



Tonight: Mostly clear with lows ranging from the middle 20s to the middle 30s. Southwest wind in the evening, shifting northwest overnight 5-15 mph.



Tuesday: Sunny to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. Breezy at times with an east to northeast wind 10-20 mph.

Have a great week!

