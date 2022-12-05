LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Today:

We’ll start the day with mostly cloudy conditions across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. As the day progresses, expected gradual clearing with mostly sunny conditions returning to the area. It will be an unseasonably warm December day with high temperatures ranging from the lower to the upper 70s. The average high temperature in Lubbock is 57° on December 5th. Expect breezy conditions throughout the day with a west wind 15 to 25 mph. There could be occasional gusts up to 30 mph.

Tonight:

Mostly clear conditions are expected this evening and overnight across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Low temperatures will be on the mild side with lower to middle 40s expected. The average low temperature is roughly 30° for this time of year in Lubbock. We’ll have light breeze out of the west-southwest.



Tuesday

Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Tuesday, but still above average for early December. High temperatures on will range from the upper 60s to the lower 70s. The average high for December 6th is 57° in Lubbock. Expect mostly sunny conditions in place across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains with a breezy westerly wind.



Extended Forecast:

We’re tracking the next chance for precipitation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains by midweek. Scattered rain showers are expected from early Wednesday morning through early Thursday morning. Otherwise, the forecast will remain dry over the extended forecast period.



Monday will be warmest day of the extended forecast period with highs ranging from the lower to the upper 70s. It’ll be slightly cooler on Tuesday, with high temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to the lower 70s. On Wednesday, expect middle 60s for highs area wide. Daytime highs on Thursday will range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. Cooler weather returns on Friday with our daytime highs only in the middle 50s. We’ll warm back up slightly on Saturday with highs ranging from the upper 50s to the lower 60s. The next shot of cooler air arrives by the end of the weekend, with Sunday’s highs dropping back into the middle 50s.

Low temperatures on Tuesday morning will range from the lower to the middle 40s. It’ll be little milder on Wednesday morning with lows ranging from the middle 40s to lower 50s. We’ll slip back into the middle 40s for low temperatures Thursday morning. Friday morning’s lows will be chillier with upper 20s to middle 30s expected. Saturday morning will be a little milder with lows ranging from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. Another shot of cooler air returns by the end of the weekend with low temperatures ranging between the upper 20s to the middle 30s Sunday morning.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Monday, December 5)

Drought Update:

Moderate to extreme drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, December 5:

Sunrise: 7:37 AM CST

Sunset: 5:39 PM CST

Normal High: 57°

Normal Low: 30°

Record High: 79° (1939)

Record Low: 10° (1950)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy and warmer with highs ranging from the lower to the upper 70s. West wind 15 to 25 mph, with occasional gusts up to 30 mph.



Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Lows ranging from the lower to the middle 40s. West-southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.



Tuesday: Mostly sunny, continued warm and breezy. Highs ranging from the upper 60s to the lower 70s. West wind 15 to 20 mph.



Have a great week!



