LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Today:

Monday’s weather will be a little cooler than we experienced on Sunday. High temperatures will drop back into the lower 60s. Partly sunny conditions are expected throughout the day. We’ll have an east wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning. The wham will turn southeasterly in the afternoon and increase 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph are possible in the afternoon.

Tonight:

Precipitation chances and windy weather return to the South Plains and the Rolling Plains this evening and tonight. Widespread rain showers and windy conditions are expected across the area. Low temperatures will range from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. The wind will be out of the south in the evening then turn southwest overnight 15-25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Tuesday:

Rain showers will end early Tuesday morning and clouds will quickly be on the decrease. Mainly sunny conditions are expected, but it will be very windy with patchy blowing dust. A sustained west wind of 30 to 45 mph is expected with gusts up to 65 mph. High temperatures will range from the middle to the upper 60s.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a High Wind Watch from 6:00 AM CST to 6:00 PM CST Tuesday for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hall, Hockley, Kent, King, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Parmer Swisher, Terry and Yoakum County.

High Wind Watch

(Valid: Tuesday, February 14)

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a Wind Advisory from 3:00 AM CST to 6:00 PM CST Tuesday for Borden, Dawson, Gaines and Scurry County in Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Wind Advisory

(Valid: Tuesday, February 14)

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Monday, February 13)

Extended Forecast:

Widespread rain showers are expected from Monday evening through Tuesday morning across the other. The other major weather factors will be windy weather through the first half the new work and school week and fire weather concerns.

Highs temperatures on this Monday will be in the lower 60s. Tuesday’s weather will be milder with highs ranging from the middle to the upper 60s. High temperatures are forecast on Wednesday to range from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. Much colder air returns to the region on Thursday with daytime highs ranging from the upper 30s to the middle 40s. We’ll warm back into the lower 50s on Friday and the middle to the upper 50s on Saturday. Sunday’s high temperatures will be even warmer and range from the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

Low temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will range from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. It will be noticeable colder Thursday morning with low temperatures ranging from the middle 10s to the lower 20s. Friday morning will be very cold with low temperatures ranging from the middle to the upper 10s. It’ll be milder on Saturday morning with middle 20s expected. On Sunday morning, we’ll be in the middle to the upper 30s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Monday, February 13)

Drought Update:

Moderate to severe drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, February 13:

Sunrise: 7:34 AM CST

Sunset: 6:30 PM CST

Normal High: 59°

Normal Low: 30°

Record High: 81° (1979)

Record Low: 7° (1963)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Partly sunny with highs in the lower 60s. East wind 5-15 mph becoming southeast and increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph possible in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain showers and breezy. Lows ranging from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. South wind 15-25 mph becoming southwesterly overnight. Gusts up to 30 mph possible.

Tuesday: Rain showers ending early in the morning, decreasing clouds and windy. Becoming mainly sunny with patchy blowing dust. Highs ranging from the middle to the upper 60s. West wind 30-45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

