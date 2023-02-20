LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

(Valid: Monday, February 20)

Today:

Windy and unseasonably warm weather is expected on this President’s Day across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. High temperatures will range from the upper 60s to the upper 70s (cooler west and warmer east). The wind will be out of the west 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Patchy blowing dust is expected in the afternoon. Sky conditions will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy.



Tonight:

Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild conditions are expected this evening across the area. Low temperatures will range from the middle 40s to the lower 50s. The wind will be out of the west 15-20 mph with occasional gusts up to 30 mph.

Tuesday:

More windy and unseasonably warm weather is expected on Tuesday. High temperatures will once again range from the middle 70s to the lower 80s. The wind will be out of the west-southwest 25-35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. More patchy blowing dust is expected again in the afternoon. Sky conditions will be partly sunny throughout the day.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Fire Weather Watch from 11:00 AM CST to 7:00 PM CST Tuesday for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hall, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Parmer, Swisher, Terry and Yoakum County. Gusty wind, lower relative humidity values and unseasonably warm temperatures will result in critical fire weather conditions.

(Valid: Tuesday, February 21)

Extended Forecast:

Forecast models show a slight chance for showers early Wednesday morning and on Sunday. Otherwise, the extended forecast looks dry. Windy weather and patchy blowing dust will dominate the forecast most of the work and school week.



High temperatures on this Monday will range from the upper 60s to the upper 70s (cooler west and warmer east). Tuesday will be warmer, with highs ranging from the middle 70s to the lower 80s. Daytime highs on Wednesday will drop back and range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Thursday will be cooler with lower to middle 60s expected. Friday will also be cooler with highs ranging from the upper 50s to middle 60s. Warmer weather returns over the weekend with upper 60s to lower 70s expected.

Tuesday and Wednesday morning’s low temperatures will range from the middle 40s to the lower 50s. Morning lows on Thursday will vary from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. Friday morning will be cooler with lower to middle 30s expected. Middle 30s to lower 40s are the forecast lows on Saturday morning. Sunday morning will be milder with lower to middle 40s retuning.

(Valid: Monday, February 20)

Drought Update:

Moderate to severe drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, February 20:

Sunrise: 7:26 AM CST

Sunset: 6:36 PM CST

Normal High: 61°

Normal Low: 32°

Record High: 85° (2016)

Record Low: 4° (1918)

Today: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, windy and warm. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s to the middle 70s. West wind 20-30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.



Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild. Lows in the middle 40s to the lower 50s. West wind 15-20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, windy and warm. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the middle 70s to the lower 80s. West-southwest wind 25-35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.



