LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Monday, February 27)

Today:

Mainly sunny and cooler weather is expected across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Monday after a wild Sunday. Breezy conditions will stay with us today throughout the day with a west wind 20 to 25 mph. Gusts between 30-40 are possible at times. Daytime highs today will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Critical fire weather conditions are also expected.



The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning from 10:00 AM CST to 7:00 PM CST Monday for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hockley, Kent, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Parmer, Stonewall, Swisher, Terry and Yoakum County.

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a Red Flag Warning from 8:00 AM CST to 7:00 PM CST Monday for Borden, Dawson, Gaines and Scurry County.

Red Flag Warning

(Valid: Monday, February 27)

Tonight:

Mostly clear and mild weather is expected across the area this evening and tonight. The wind will remain westerly 10-15 mph with occasional gusts up to 25 mph. Low temperatures will range from the middle to the upper 30s.

Tuesday:

Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer weather is in the forecast for Tuesday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Daytime high temperatures will range from the lower to the middle 70s. The wind stays westerly 15 to 25 mph. Critical fire weather conditions are also expected once again.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Fire Weather Watch from 11:00 AM CST to 9:00 PM CST Tuesday for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hall, Hockley, King, Kent, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Parmer, Stonewall, Swisher, Terry and Yoakum County.

Fire Weather Watch

(Valid: Tuesday, February 28)

Extended Forecast:

More breezy to windy weather is expected this week across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains this week. The only precipitation chance at this point is a chance for rain showers on Thursday.

High temperatures on this Monday will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Tuesday will be warmer with lower to middle 70s expected. On Wednesday, daytime highs will range from the upper 60s to the middle 70s. Cooler weather returns on Thursday and Friday with daytime highs ranging from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. We’ll drop back into the middle 50s on Saturday, but warm back into the upper 60s to the lower 70s on Sunday.



Tuesday morning’s low temperatures will be in the middle to the upper 30s. Middle 30s to lower 40s are the forecast lows Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Friday morning will be colder with lower to middle 20s expected. Low temperatures Saturday morning will range from the upper 20s to the lower 30s. Lower to middle 30s are the forecast lows for Sunday morning.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Monday, February 27)

Drought Update:

Moderate to severe drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, February 27:

Sunrise: 7:18 AM CST

Sunset: 6:42 PM CST

Normal High: 63°

Normal Low: 34°

Record High: 81° (2006)

Record Low: 10° (1934)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mainly sunny, windy and cooler. Highs ranging from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. West wind 20-25 mph with gusts up to 30-40 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly sunny and breezy at times. Mild with lows in the middle to the upper 30s. West wind 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly, windy and warmer. Highs in the lower to the middle 70s. West wind 15-25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.



Have a great week!

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

