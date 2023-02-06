LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Today:

Unseasonably warm weather is expected across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains as we being a new work and school week. On this Monday, expect mostly sunny and breezy conditions. High temperatures will range from the lower to the middle 70s. We’ll have a southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. There could be occasional wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Tonight:

A cold front will move across the region this evening and overnight bringing a colder air mass to the area. We’ll have mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions this evening and tonight. Low temperatures will range from the lower to the middle 30s. It’ll stay breezy with a northwest wind shifting to the northeast overnight 15-25 mph. There could be occasional wind gusts up to 40 mph.

Extended Forecast:

We’re still tracking a small chance for showers on Tuesday. Otherwise, the forecast looks relatively dry across the extended forecast period. Variable temperatures are expected across the extended forecast period with warm and cool spells.

High temperatures on Monday will be unseasonably warm with lower to upper 70s expected. Cooler weather returns on Tuesday with highs dropping back into the middle 40s. We’ll have another quick warm up on Wednesday with daytime highs climbing back in the middle to the upper 50s. Another shot of cooler returns by Thursday, dropping us back into the middle and upper 40s. We’ll hold in the upper 40s to the lower 50s on Friday. We’ll start another warming trend by the weekend with upper 50s returning on Saturday and middle 60s on Sunday.

Tuesday morning’s low temperatures will range from the lower to the middle 30s. It’ll be a little colder on Wednesday morning, with middle to upper 20s. Thursday morning’s low temperatures will climb back in the lower to the middle 30s. Friday and Saturday mornings will be colder with low temperatures dropping back in the lower to middle 20s expected. Sunday morning will be milder with lower to middle 30s expected.

Drought Update:

Moderate to severe drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, February 6:

Sunrise: 7:40 AM CST

Sunset: 6:23 PM CST

Normal High: 58°

Normal Low: 29°

Record High: 81° (2015)

Record Low: 4° (1956)

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and unseasonably warm. Highs ranging from the lower to the upper 70s. Southwest wind 15-25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy and colder. Lows ranging from the lower to the middle 30s. Northwest wind will become northeast overnight 15-25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph will be possible overnight.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and colder. A slight chance for rain showers. Highs in the middle 40s. Northeast wind 15-25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

