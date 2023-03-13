LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Today:

After some rainfall in spots overnight and this morning, mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are expected today across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. High temperatures will be cooler today ranging from the lower to the upper 50s (cooler off the Caprock). The wind will be east-southeast 10 to 15 mph.



Tonight:

Partly to mostly cloudy conditions are expected this evening and overnight. There is a slight chance for rain showers overnight and into Tuesday morning. It may be cold enough for some snow to mix in with the rain, especially across the far northern South Plains and Rolling Plains. Although temperatures will be cold overnight, we don’t expect any issues with wintry precipitation. Low temperatures will range from the upper 20s to the middle 30s. The wind will be southeast 15 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



Tuesday:

Showers will end Tuesday morning with partly sunny conditions expected the rest of the day. High temperatures will be milder in the lower to the middle 60s. The wind will remain southeasterly 10 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation in the morning is 20 percent.

Extended Forecast:

There is a slight chance for precipitation late Monday evening through Tuesday morning across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. There is also another chance precipitation Thursday on Long-range model data shows another potential for precipitation arriving by the later half of the upcoming weekend from late Saturday night and throughout the day on Sunday. Temperatures will be colder, so wintry precipitation may be a factor with this event. There is a chance for rain and snow.



High temperatures on Monday will be cooler in the middle to the upper 50s. Tuesday will be milder with lower to middle 60s expected. We’ll have another quick warm up on Wednesday with middle 70s to lower 80s returning. We’ll drop back to a range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s on Thursday. The week will end colder with daytime highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s on Friday. Saturday will also be cool with lower to middle 50s expected. Sunday will be cooler with middle 40s to lower 50s expected.

Tuesday morning’s low temperatures will range from the upper 20s to the middle 30s. Wednesday morning will be milder with lows in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. Even milder weather is expected Thursday morning with lows in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Friday morning will be colder with middle 20s to the lower 30s expected. Saturday and Sunday mornings will be colder with middle to upper 20s expected.

Drought Update:

Moderate to extreme drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor. We note the severe and extreme drought areas are increasing.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, March 13:

Sunrise: 8:01 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:53 PM CDT

Normal High: 67°

Normal Low: 38°

Record High: 91° (1916)

Record Low: 12° (1950)

