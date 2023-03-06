LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

(Valid: Monday, March 6)

Today:

Unseasonably warm weather continues across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Monday. High temperatures today range from the upper 70s to the middle 80s. The wind will be light out of the southwest 10-15 mph. Sky conditions will be mostly sunny.



Tonight:

Some clouds will return this evening and overnight. Temperatures will remain on the mild side in the middle 40s. The wind will remain light out of the southwest 5-10 mph. Sky conditions will become partly cloudy.



Tuesday:

High temperatures will be a little cooler on Tuesday, but still above average for March 7. Middle to upper 70s are expected. Sky conditions will be partly sunny. The wind will be southwest 10-15 mph.



Time Change Ahead This Weekend:

Daylight saving time returns on Sunday, March 12, at 2:00 a.m. Central Time here on the South Plains and Rolling Plains. Are you ready to “spring forward” one hour?

Extended Forecast:

Looking ahead, there is a slight chance for rain showers for portions of the area from Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening.

Unseasonably warm weather continues on Monday with upper 70s to the middle 80s expected. We’ll drop back into the middle to upper 70s on Tuesday. Wednesday’s high temperatures are depending on the timing and passage of a cold front. For now, highs will vary from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. We’ll have another brief warm up on Thursday with highs back in the lower to the middle 70s. On Friday, we’ll drop back into the lower to middle 60s. Saturday will bring yet another warm up with highs back into the lower to the middle 70s. Sunday’s daytime highs will drop back into the middle to the upper 60s.



Low temperatures Tuesday morning will be in the lower to the middle 40s. Wednesday morning’s low temperatures will range from the lower to the upper 40s. Thursday morning will be milder with middle 40s to lower 50s expected. Friday morning will be cooler with lows ranging from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. Upper 30s to lower 40s are expected Saturday morning. Sunday morning’s forecast low temperatures will range from the middle 30s to the middle 40s.

Drought Update:

Moderate to severe drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, March 6:

Sunrise: 7:10 AM CST

Sunset: 6:48 PM CST

Normal High: 65°

Normal Low: 36°

Record High: 87° (1929/1934)

Record Low: 10° (1920/1943)

Today: Mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. Highs ranging from the upper 70s to the middle 80s. Southwest wind 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy and continued mild. Lows in the middle 40s with a southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and continued warm with highs in the middle to the upper 70s. Southwest wind 10-15 mph.

Have a great week!

