LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

Monday, April 10

Today:

A check of the radar early Monday morning around 4:00 a.m. still showed some lingering showers and thunderstorms over the far southwestern South Plains and back into eastern and southeastern New Mexico. These will slowly drift to the south and southeast. Otherwise, some areas of dense fog have developed in some areas. A Dense Fog Advisory was issued for portions of the northern and northwestern South Plains. The precipitation activity gradually end this morning. The fog may linger around through mid-morning.



Clouds will be on the decrease this morning with mostly sunny conditions returning by mid to late morning. We’ll stay mostly sunny into early afternoon. However, some clouds will return by mid to late afternoon. There is a slight chance for a thunderstorm or two across the Rolling Plains later this afternoon. Any storm that develops will be capable of producing hail and gusty wind. High temperatures today will mostly be in the upper 70s. A few spots will climb in the lower 80s. The wind will be north and east 5 to 10 mph.

The Storm Prediction Center has portions of the Rolling Plains outlined in a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather Monday PM. Like on Sunday, thunderstorms that develop will be capable of producing hail up to one inch in diameter and wind gusts up to 60 mph.

Storm Prediction Center Outlook – Day 1

Monday, April 10

Tonight:

There is a slight chance for a thunderstorm or two over the Rolling Plains this evening. Any storm that develops will be capable of producing hail and gusty wind. Partly cloudy conditions are expected this evening, then it will become mostly clear overnight. Low temperatures will be in the middle to the upper 40s. The wind will be south and east tonight 5 to 10 mph.



Tuesday:

Tuesday will be a bit warmer in some spots with highs mostly in the lower 80s. The wind will be out of the south 5 to 10 mph. Sky conditions will be mostly sunny, but a few clouds are expected to return in the afternoon.



Extended Forecast:

There is a small chance for showers and thunderstorms on Monday, mainly across the Rolling Plains. The European model run this morning his hinting at isolated rain on Wednesday and Thursday in the late afternoon and the early evening hours. However, confidence is not high enough at this point to include a rain chance in the forecast. Above average temperatures will continue through the end of the week.Cooler weather will return over the weekend.



High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 70s and the lower 80s. Lower 80s are forecast on Tuesday. Wednesday’s and Thursday’s high temperatures will be in the lower 80s to the middle 80s. High temperatures on Friday will be in the middle 80s. Cooler weather returns by the weekend with middle 70s on Saturday and upper 60s to lower 70s on Sunday.



Morning low temperatures on Tuesday will be in the middle to the upper 40s. Upper 40s to lower 50s are the forecast morning lows Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Friday morning will be milder with lower to middle 50s forecast. Morning lows will drop back into the middle to the upper 40s Saturday morning. Sunday morning will be cooler with upper 30s to the lower 40s forecast.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Monday, April 10

Drought Update:

Severe to extreme drought conditions continue to dominate across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. There is still a small area of moderate drought to the west and southeast of Lubbock. Below is the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, April 10:

Sunrise: 7:23 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:14 PM CDT

Normal High: 75°

Normal Low: 45°

Record High: 92° (1934/1972)

Record Low: 22° (2013)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. A slight chance for showers and thunderstorms across the Rolling Plains in the late afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.



Tonight: A slight chance for thunderstorms across the Rolling Plains during the evening hours. Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear overnight. Mild with lows in the middle to the upper 40s. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.



Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and slightly warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South wind 5-10 mph.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

