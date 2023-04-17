LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Monday, April 17)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Today:

Breezy and warmer weather returns to the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Monday. We’ll start the day mostly sunny but clouds will return in the afternoon. There is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. High temperatures today will be warmer in the lower to the middle 80s. The wind will be out of the south 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight:

There is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms during the evening hours. Clouds will be on the decrease late with mostly clear conditions returning overnight. Low temperatures will be in the lower to the middle 50s. It’ll stay breezy with a south wind 15 to 25 mph.

Tuesday:

Breezy and even warmer weather is forecast for Tuesday across the South Plains the the Rolling Plains. Mostly sunny conditions are expected, but a few clouds may return in the afternoon. There is a very small chance for a thunderstorm in the late afternoon over the far eastern portions of the Rolling Plains. High temperatures will range from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. The wind will be out of the south 15-20 mph.

The Storm Prediction Center does have the far eastern Rolling Plains (roughly the U.S. 83 corridor and points east) under a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for a severe thunderstorms Tuesday PM. An isolated damaging wind gust and large hail is possible.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Tuesday, April 18)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Extended Forecast:

There is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms late Monday afternoon through Monday evening. There is a small chance for an isolated thunderstorms late Tuesday and Tuesday evening over the far eastern Rolling Plains. Otherwise, breezy weather is expected daily. Fire weather concerns are also expected to return.



Warmer weather returns on Monday with highs in the lower to the middle 80s. Warmer weather is forecast for Tuesday with daytime highs ranging from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. Upper 80s to lower 90s are forecast on Wednesday. Highs will drop back into a range from the upper 70s to the middle 80s on Thursday. Cooler weather returns on Friday with highs back in the middle to the upper 70s. Much cooler weather returns over the weekend with daytime highs back in the lower to middle 60s on Saturday and the middle 60s to the upper 60s on Sunday.



Tuesday morning’s low temperatures will range from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. Wednesday morning will be warmer with lows to middle 50s forecast. Low temperatures Thursday morning will range from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. Friday morning will be cooler with lows back in the middle to the upper 40s. Cooler mornings return over the weekend with middle 30s to the lower 40s on Saturday and middle to upper 30s on Sunday.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Monday, April 17)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Drought Update:

Severe to extreme drought conditions continue to dominate across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. There is still a small area of moderate drought to the west and southwest of Lubbock. Below is the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, April 13) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, April 17:

Sunrise: 7:15 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:29 PM CDT

Normal High: 76°

Normal Low: 47°

Record High: 94° (1925/2006)

Record Low: 23° (1921)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly to mostly cloudy in the afternoon. A slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Breezy and warmer with highs in the lower to the middle 80s. South wind 15-25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20-percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for showers or thunderstorms in the evening. Decreasing clouds overnight. Breezy with lows in the lower to the middle 50s. South wind 15-25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20-percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy and warmer. An isolated storm is possible late in the afternoon over the far eastern Rolling Plains. Highs ranging from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. Southwest wind 15-25 mph.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

Twitter: @severewxchaser