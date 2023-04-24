LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Monday, April 24)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Today:

Some areas of fog and drizzle are possible this morning across the area. Otherwise, it’ll remain a cloudy day on this Monday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. After a chilly Sunday, daytime highs will be milder today but still well below average for April 24th. High will range from the middle 50s to the middle 60s (cooler to the east and milder to the west). The wind will be southerly 10 to 20 mph with an occasional gust up to 25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20-percent.

Tonight:

Cloudy conditions will continue into this evening and overnight. There is a slight chance for a few showers. Low temperatures will range from the middle 40s to the lower 50s. The wind will be out of the southeast 15 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20-percent.

Tuesday:

Tuesday will start out mostly cloudy, but clouds will begin to decrease in the afternoon with partly cloudy conditions returning. However, scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin developing late in the afternoon across portions of the area. It’ll be warmer day with highs ranging from the lower 70s to the lower 80s (cooler to the east and warmer to the west). The wind will be out of the south wind 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30-percent.



There is a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for a severe thunderstorm or two Tuesday afternoon and evening across portions of the South Plains and most of the Rolling Plains. The risk areas is roughly along and east of the U.S. 84 corridor. A few storms could produce marginally severe wind gusts and hail.

SPC Severe Weather Risk Outlook – Day 2

(Valid: Tuesday, April 25)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Extended Forecast:

Shower and thunderstorm chances will continue daily in the forecast through at least midweek. We’ll transition back to a dry weather pattern for the later part of the week and into the upcoming weekend.



High temperatures on Monday will be milder and range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s (cooler to the east and milder to the west). Tuesday will be warmer with highs ranging from the lower 70s to the lower 80s (cooler to the east and warmer to the west). Daytime highs will drop back into a range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s on Wednesday. Milder weather returns on Thursday with highs in the lower to the middle 70s. We’ll start to cool down a bit on Friday with highs back in a range from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. Highs on Saturday will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Warmer weather returns on Sunday with highs ranging from the middle 70s to the lower 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday morning’s low temperatures will be milder and range from the middle 40s to the lower 50s. Thursday morning will be cooler low temperatures ranging from the middle 30s to the middle 40s. Lower to middle 40s are the forecast morning lows for Friday. Saturday and Sunday mornings will cooler with lows ranging from the middle 30s to the lower 40s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Monday, April 24)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Drought Update:

Severe to extreme drought conditions continue across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, April 20) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, April 24:

Sunrise: 7:06 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:25 PM CDT

Normal High: 78°

Normal Low: 49°

Record High: 95° (1996)

Record Low: 25° (2013)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Some areas of fog and drizzle in the morning. Otherwise cloudy throughout the day with a isolated shower or two. Milder with highs ranging from the middle 50s to the middle 60s (cooler to the east and milder to the west). South wind 10-20 mph with an occasional gust up to 25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20-percent.

Tonight: Cloudy with a slight chance for showers. Lows ranging from the middle 40s to the lower 50s. Southeast wind 15-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20-percent.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A few showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible later in the afternoon. Warmer with highs ranging from the lower 70s to the lower 80s (cooler to the east and warmer to the west). South wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30-percent.



Have a great week!

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

Twitter: @severewxchaser