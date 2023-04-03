LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Monday, April 3)

Today:

Unseasonably warm weather is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Monday. High temperatures will range from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. It’ll be a breezy day with a west-southwest wind 15 to 30 mph. Critical fire weather conditions are in place across the area. Sky conditions will be mainly sunny.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning from 11:00 AM CDT Monday to 4:00 AM CDT Wednesday for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hall, Hockley, Kent, King, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Parmer, Swisher, Terry and Yoakum County in Texas. Critical fire weather conditions are forecast.

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a Red Flag Warning from 11:00 AM CDT/10:00 AM MST Monday to 11:00 PM CDT/10:00 PM MDT Tuesday for Borden, Dawson, Gaines and Scurry County in Texas and Lea County in New Mexico. Critical fire weather conditions are forecast.

Red Flag Warning

(Valid: Monday, April 3)

SPC Fire Weather Outlook – Day 1

(Valid: Monday, April 3)

Tonight:

Breezy conditions and mild weather are expected across the area this evening and tonight. The wind be out of the west-southwest 15 to 25 mph. Low temperatures will range from the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Sky conditions this evening and overnight will be mostly clear.



Tuesday:

We have declared Tuesday as a “KLBK Weather Aware Day” due to the high wind and fire danger across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The forecast will be mainly sunny with patchy blowing dust throughout the day and very wind conditions. High temperatures will vary from the middle 70s on the Caprock to the middle 80s across the Rolling Plains. The wind will be out of the west-southwest 30 to 50 mph. Wind gusts between 60 and 70 mph are possible. Critical fire weather conditions are expected throughout the day.



The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a High Wind Watch from 9:00 AM CDT to 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hall, Hockley, Kent, King, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Parmer, Swisher, Terry and Yoakum County. West-southwest wind 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph and patchy blowing dust.

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a High Wind Warning from 9:00 AM CDT/8:00 AM MST to 11:00 PM CDT/10:00 PM MDT Tuesday for Borden, Dawson, Gaines and Scurry County in Texas and Lea County in New Mexico. West-southwest wind 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph and patchy blowing dust.

High Wind Warning/Watch

(Valid: Tuesday, April 4)

Red Flag Warning

(Valid: Tuesday, April 4)

SPC Fire Weather Outlook – Day 2

(Valid: Tuesday, April 4)

Extended Forecast:

Dry weather is expected across the South Plains the Rolling Plains for most of the extended forecast period. Forecast models hint at isolated rain chances on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. However, there is not consensus in the forecast. For now, we’ll mention a very isolated rain chance.

High temperatures on Monday will range from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. Tuesday’s high temperatures will vary from the middle 70s to the middle 80s. Wednesday will be cooler with lower to middle 60s forecast. Daytime highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the middle 60s. We’ll warm into the lower to the middle 70s on Saturday. Sunday will be warmer with lower 80s back in the forecast.

Tuesday morning’s low temperatures will range from the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Cooler morning low temperatures are forecast for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday mornings will lower to middle 30s expected. Lows Saturday morning will range from middle 30s to the lower 40s. Sunday morning will be milder in the middle 40s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Monday, April 3)

Drought Update:

Moderate to extreme drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, April 3:

Sunrise: 7:34 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:08 PM CDT

Normal High: 73°

Normal Low: 43°

Record High: 94° (2011)

Record Low: 26° (1975)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mainly sunny, breezy and very warm. Highs ranging from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. West-southwest wind 15-30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy and mild. Lows ranging from the upper 40s to the lower 50s. West-southwest wind 15-25 mph.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny and windy with patchy blowing dust. Variable high temperatures ranging from the middle 70s to the middle 80s. West-southwest wind 30-50 mph with gusts 60-70 mph.

Have a great week!

