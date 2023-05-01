LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Today:

Welcome to May! Quiet weather is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Monday. We’ll start off the day mostly sunny, but clouds will be on the increase into the afternoon. Daytime highs will be cooler today compared to Sunday with middle 70s to lower 80s forecast. The wind will be out of the east-southeast 10 to 15 mph.



Tonight:

Mostly cloudy and mild weather is forecast this evening and tonight across the area. Low temperatures will range from the middle 40s to the lower 50s. The wind will be out of the southeast 10 to 15 mph.



Tuesday:

Mostly cloudy conditions are forecast on Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing along the dryline in the afternoon and will linger into the evening. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. High temperatures will range from the middle 70s to the lower 80s. The wind will be out of the southeast 10 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.

Extended Forecast:

The dryline is forecast to become active this week across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains with daily shower and thunderstorm chances on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Some storms could be strong to severe.

High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will range from the middle 70s to the lower 80s. On Wednesday, we’ll warm up into the lower 80s. Middle 80s are forecast for Thursday. Friday and Saturday’s high temperatures will be warmer with middle 80s to lower 90s returning. On Sunday, we’ll drop back into the lower to the middle 80s



Tuesday morning’s low temperatures will be range from the middle 40s to the lower 50s. Low temperatures Wednesday morning will range from lower to the middle 50s. Thursday and Friday morning’s lows will range from the middle to the upper 50s. Lower to middle 50s are forecast for Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Local Drought Update:

Severe to extreme drought conditions continue across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, May 1:

Sunrise: 6:59 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:30 PM CDT

Normal High: 80°

Normal Low: 51°

Record High: 101° (2020)

Record Low: 32° (1970)

Have a great week!



Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

