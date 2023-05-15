LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Monday, May 15)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Today:

A frontal boundary will push southward this morning and into early afternoon across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. There is a slight chance for showers or a thunderstorm through early afternoon. We’ll be mostly cloudy this morning, but there will be some breaks in the clouds in the afternoon as it becomes partly sunny. High temperatures today will be in the lower to the middle 70s. The wind will be out of the north 10 to 15 mph.



Tonight:

Quiet weather is forecast for this evening and tonight across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. It’ll be partly cloudy with a light northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Low temperatures will be in the lower to the middle 50s. A few spots could briefly dip into the upper 40s.



Tuesday:

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. High temperatures will warm into the lower to the middle 80s. A few clouds will return later in the afternoon. There is a very small chance for a shower or thunderstorms late afternoon across mainly the northwestern South Plains. The wind will be northeasterly in the morning, but the wind will turn to the southwest by afternoon 5 to 10 mph.



Extended Forecast:

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible through early afternoon on Monday. There is a very small chance for a shower or thunderstorm Monday afternoon and evening across the northwestern South Plains. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Wednesday through Friday. Shower and thunderstorm chances continue into the weekend but will be more isolated.

Wednesday: The Storm Prediction Center has introduced a “slight” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather Wednesday afternoon and evening across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook – Day 3

(Valid: Wednesday, May 17

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

High temperatures on Monday will range from the lower to the middle 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be warmer with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Thursday’s highs will be in the middle 80s. Friday’s highs will be variable and range from the lower 70s to the middle 80s. Highs in Saturday will be in the lower to the middle 70s. On Sunday, it’ll warm back into the upper 70s to the lower 80s.



Tuesday morning’s lows temperatures will be in the lower to the middle 50s. Morning low temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will be in the middle to the upper 50s. Upper 50s to the lower 60s are the forecast morning lows on Friday. Saturday and Sunday morning’s low temperatures will be in the lower to the middle 50s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Monday, May 15)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Drought Update:

Severe stage and extreme drought conditions persist across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor. Exceptional stage drought is being reported across portions of Gaines and Dawson County. Thankfully, we’ve seen a pattern chance over the last few weeks and accumulating precipitation has returned to the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, May 11) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, May 15:

Sunrise: 6:47 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:41 PM CDT

Normal High: 85°

Normal Low: 56°

Record High: 103° (1996)

Record Low: 34° (1967)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms through early afternoon. Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to the middle 70s. North wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the lower to the middle 50s. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.



Tuesday: Mostly sunny through mid-afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy later in the afternoon. An isolated shower or thunderstorm late in the afternoon, mainly across the northwestern South Plains. Warmer with highs in the lower to the middle 80s. Northeast wind in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon 5-10 mph.



Have a great week!



Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

Twitter: @severewxchaser