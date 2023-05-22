LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Monday, May 22)

Today and Tonight:

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are forecast this morning through early afternoon across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy conditions will return later in the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop later in the afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe. High temperatures will be in the lower to the middle 80s. The wind will be out of the south 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for this evening and tonight. Some storms could be strong to severe. Mostly cloudy conditions are forecast for this evening, but it will become partly cloudy overnight. Low temperatures will range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. The wind will be out of the southeast 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the South Plains and all of the Rolling Plains under a “slight” (level 2 out of 5) risk for severe weather Monday afternoon through early Tuesday morning. The western portions of the South Plains is under a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the primary threats. The tornado threat is low but not zero.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook – Day 1

(Valid: Monday, May 22)

Tuesday:

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are forecast this morning through early afternoon across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy conditions will return later in the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop later in the afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe. High temperatures will be warmer in the middle to the upper 80s. The wind will be out of the south 10 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.

The Storm Prediction Center has portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains under a “slight” (level 2 out of 5) and marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the primary threats. The tornado threat is low but not zero.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook – Day 2

(Valid: Tuesday, May 23)

Extended Forecast:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast each day (Monday through Sunday) across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Most of the activity will occur in a time frame from late afternoon to early in the morning. Some storms could possibly be strong to severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has portions of the South Plains and all of the Rolling Plains under a marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the primary threats. The tornado threat is low but not zero.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook – Day 3

(Valid: Wednesday, May 24)

High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to the middle 80s. Tuesday will be warmer in the middle to the upper 80s. Wednesday’s high temperatures will drop back and range from the upper 70s to the middle 80s. Lower to middle 80s are the forecast highs Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Sunday will be warmer with upper 80s to lower 90s returning.



Low temperatures over the extended forecast period will range from the middle to the lower 60s each morning Tuesday through Saturday. Sunday morning’s low temperatures will range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Monday, May 22)

Drought Update:

There were some minor drought improvements in some areas across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update update of the U.S. Drought Monitor. However, severe to extreme drought conditions remain in place for the majority of the area. Some areas of extreme drought moved back down to severe stage conditions thanks to recent rainfall over the last couple of weeks.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, May 22:

Sunrise: 6:42 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:46 PM CDT

Normal High: 86°

Normal Low: 59°

Record High: 105° (1996)

Record Low: 40° (1931)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the morning through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny to mostly cloudy later in the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing later in the afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe. Warmer with highs in the lower to the middle 80s. South wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. Southeast wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.



Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the morning through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny to mostly cloudy later in the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing later in the afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe. Warmer with highs in the middle to the upper 80s. South wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.



Have a great week!



