LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

Today & Tonight:

Another unseasonably warm day is on tap here across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Daytime highs on this Monday will range from the lower to the upper 90s (low to middle 90s on the Caprock and middle to 90s off the Caprock). An isolated thunderstorm or two is forecast across the Rolling Plains later this afternoon. A strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out. The wind will be out of the southwest 10 to 15 mph. Sky conditions will be sunny to mostly sunny, but some clouds are expected to develop across the Rolling Plains in the afternoon. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

An isolated thunderstorm or two is still possible across the Rolling Plains early this evening. Otherwise, mostly clear conditions are forecast across the area this evening and tonight. It’ll be a warm with lows ranging from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. The wind will be out of the south 10 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



The Storm Prediction Center has portions of the eastern Rolling Plains under a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather Monday PM. The threats include large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Tuesday:

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Tuesday. There is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon and into the evening. Some storms could be strong to severe. High temperatures will range from the lower to the middle 90s. The wind will be out of the south 10 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



The Storm Prediction Center has the Rolling Plains under a “slight” (level 2 out of 5) and “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather Tuesday PM. The eastern South Plains is also under the “marginal” risk. The threats include large hail and damaging wind gusts. The tornado threat is low but not zero.

Extended Forecast:

There is a small chance for a thunderstorm or two across the Rolling Plains late Monday afternoon and into the evening. Otherwise, scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast daily across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains daily through Friday. Numerous showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Saturday and Sunday. Some storms could be strong to severe.



The Storm Prediction Center has the South Plains and portions of the Rolling Plains under a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather Wednesday PM.

High temperatures on Monday will be very warm and range from the lower to the upper 90s. Tuesday’s high temperatures will be in the lower to the middle 90s. On Wednesday, daytime highs will drop back into the middle 80s. Middle to upper 80s are the forecast highs for Thursday and Friday. The weekend will be cooler with high ranging from the upper 60s to the middle 70s on Saturday and Sunday.



Low temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. Middle to upper 50s are forecast for Thursday and Friday morning. Low temperatures Saturday and Sunday mornings will be in the lower to the middle 50s.

Local Drought Update:

Severe stage drought conditions have increased across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor. Exceptional stage drought is now being reported across portions of Gaines and Dawson County. Otherwise, some areas are still classified in severe stage drought.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, May 8:

Sunrise: 6:52 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:36 PM CDT

Normal High: 82°

Normal Low: 54°

Record High: 102° (1989)

Record Low: 31° (1938)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Sunny to mostly sunny and very warm. Slight chance for a thunderstorm later in the afternoon across the Rolling Plains. Highs ranging from the lower to the upper 90s. Southwest wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Slight chance for a thunderstorm in the evening across the Rolling Plains. Lows ranging from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. South wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Slight chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to the middle 90s. South wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



Have a great week!



