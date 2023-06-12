LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Today:

Daytime high temperatures will range from the middle 80s to the middle 90s. The wind will be out of the southeast 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight:

Low temperatures will range from the upper 50s to the lower 60s. The wind will be out of the south 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday:

Daytime high temperatures will range from the middle 80s to the middle 90s. The wind will be out of the southeast 10 to 15 mph.



Extended Forecast:

There is a slight chance for a thunderstorm across the northeastern South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Monday. Otherwise, the forecast will trend hotter by midweek and into the weekend. There could be a stray thunderstorm or two over the weekend.

Variable high temperatures are forecast on Monday and will range from the lower 70s (north/northeast) to the middle 90s (south/southwest). Tuesday’s high temperatures will also be variable and range from the lower 80s (northeast) to the middle 90s (southwest). Lower to middle 90s are forecast area wide on Wednesday. Thursday through Sunday will be hotter with highs ranging from the middle 90s to the lower 100s.



Low temperatures Tuesday morning will range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. Wednesday morning’s lows will range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. Lower to middle 60s are forecast Thursday morning. Middle to upper 60s are forecast for Friday and Saturday morning. Middle 60s to lower 70s are forecast on Sunday.

through Thursday will range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. Friday through Sunday mornings will be warmer with middle to upper 60s for the forecast low temperatures.

Drought Update:

We continue to see major improvements in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains thanks the rainfall during the month of May and into early June. Abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D3) drought conditions were reported across most the area, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor. There is still an area of extreme stage (D4) drought around the Seminole area.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, June 12:

Sunrise: 6:36 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:58 PM CDT

Normal High: 92°

Normal Low: 65°

Record High: 107° (2022)

Record Low: 53° (1951)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Variable cloud cover and high temperatures. Slight chance for thunderstorms across the northeastern and eastern portions of area. High temperatures will vary from the lower 70s (northeast) to the middle 90s (southwest). East-southeast wind 10-20 mph.



Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows ranging from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. Southeast wind 10-15 mph.



Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Variable high temperatures ranging from the lower 80s to the middle 70s. Southwest wind 10-20 mph.



Have a great week!



