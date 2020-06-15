KLBK Monday AM Weather Update (6/15/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

High pressure continues to dominate our weather here across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains for now. This is still keeping moisture well to our west in New Mexico for now, where there have been showers and thunderstorms.



Quiet weather is expected on this Monday with near-average high temperatures for mid-June. Highs today will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Extended Forecast:

Models show the high pressure area that’s been in control over Texas weakening some by the middle and later part of the week. This will allow some moisture to move back into parts of West Texas. Combined with daytime heating, an isolated storm or two could develop in the afternoon and evening hours Tuesday through Friday. By the weekend, the high pressure starts to strengthen again over the region.



Daytime high temperatures will range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s Monday through Wednesday. We’ll warm back into the middle 90s on Thursday and Friday. Model data shows middle to upper 90s for highs by the weekend.

Overnight low temperatures will be in the middle 60s from Tuesday through Friday. Model data shows upper 60s returning for lows by the weekend.

Summer Solstice:

The summer solstice will occur next Saturday, June 20, at 4:43 PM CDT.

Drought Update:

Severe and moderate drought conditions are in place across most of the South Plains and portions of the Rolling Plains.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, June 15:

Sunrise: 6:37 a.m.

Sunset: 8:59 p.m.

Normal High: 91°

Normal Low: 64°

Record High: 109° (1939)

Record Low: 49° (1927)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. South wind 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the middle 60s. South wind 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. South wind 10-15 mph.

