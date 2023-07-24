LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Monday, July 24)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Today:

As we welcome a new workweek, hotter weather makes a return to the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Monday. High temperatures today will climb into the upper 90s and the lower 100s. The wind will be southwest 10 to 15 mph.

Sunrise this morning is at 6:54 AM CDT.

Tonight:

Mostly clear conditions are forecast for this evening and tonight across the area. Low temperatures overnight will be in the lower to the middle 70s. The wind will be out of the south 10 to 15 mph.



Sunset this evening is at 8:53 PM CDT

Tuesday:

Hot weather will continue on Tuesday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. High temperatures will range between 100° and 105° across the area. The wind will be out of the southwest 10 to 15 mph.



Sunrise is at 6:54 AM CDT. Sunset is at 8:53 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

Hotter weather returns on Monday and will continue through Thursday. It’ll be slightly cooler area wide Friday through Sunday.



High temperatures will range from the upper 90s to the lower 100s Monday through Wednesday. High temperatures on Thursday will range from the middle 90s to the low 100s. Middle to upper 90s are forecast on Friday and Saturday.



Lower to middle 70s are the forecast morning lows Tuesday through Friday. Low temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 60s and the lower 70s.

Drought Update:

There were no changes in the drought situation noted across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, July 20. Most of the northern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains remains categorized as “drought-free.” The Lubbock, Plainview and Levelland areas have continue to remain in the “drought-free” category the last few weeks. Abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the southern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, July 20)

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, July 24:

Sunrise: 6:54 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:53 PM CDT

Normal High: 94°

Normal Low: 69°

Record High: 104° (1943/1958)

Record Low: 57° (1915)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mainly sunny and turning hotter. Highs in the upper 90s to the lower 100s. Southwest wind 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the lower to the middle 70s. South wind 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and continued hot with highs between 100 and 105. Southwest wind 10-15 mph.

Have a great week!

