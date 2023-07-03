LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Monday, July 3)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Today:

Mostly sunny conditions will start the day on Monday and continue through at least midday. It will become partly cloudy into the afternoon and continue through the evening. There is slight chance for thunderstorms late Monday afternoon. High temperatures will range from the middle 80s to the middle 90s. The wind will be out of the south 5 to 10 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



Sunrise is at 6:41 AM CDT.



This Evening & Tonight:

There is a slight chance for thunderstorms this evening. Otherwise, partly cloudy conditions are forecast for this evening and tonight across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Low temperatures tonight will be in the middle 60s to the lower 70s. The wind will be out of the southeast 5 to 10 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



Sunset this evening is at 9:01 PM CDT.



Tuesday:

Nice weather is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Pains for the July 4th holiday. It’ll be a mostly sunny day and the weather will be dry. High temperatures will be warmer area wide with lower to middle 90s. The wind will be out of the south 10 to 15 mph.

Sunrise is at 6:42 AM CDT and sunset is at 9:01 PM CDT.



Extended Forecast:

There is a slight chance for thunderstorms from late Monday afternoon through late Monday evening. Tuesday will be a dry day. There is another slight chance for thunderstorms from late Wednesday afternoon through late Wednesday evening. A stray thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon and evening on Thursday and Friday. Warmer weather returns on Tuesday and Wednesday. It’ll be slightly cooler on Thursday before the summer heat returns on Friday and over the weekend.

High temperatures on Monday will range from the middle 80s to the middle 90s. Highs on Tuesday (July 4th), Wednesday and Thursday will be in the lower to the middle 90s. It’ll turn hotter on Friday with middle to upper 90s forecast. Daytime highs will range from the upper 90s to the lower 100s again Friday, Saturday and Sunday.



Monday morning’s low temperatures will range from the middle to the upper 60s. Morning low temperatures Tuesday through Friday mornings will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Upper 60s to the middle 70s return for morning lows Saturday and Sunday mornings.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Monday, July 3)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Drought Update:

There wasn’t much change in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, June 29. Portions of the South Plains remain classified as “drought-free,” including the Lubbock, Plainview and Levelland areas. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across other areas of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the far southwestern South Plains around the Seminole area. However, there was a slightly improvement in this area compared to last week.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, June 29) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, July 3:

Sunrise: 6:41 AM CDT

Sunset: 9:02 PM CDT

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 68°

Record High: 106° (1989)

Record Low: 56° (1944)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny through midday. Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A slight chance for thunderstorms later in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. South wind 5-10 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

This Evening & Tonight: A slight chance for thunderstorms in the evening. Then partly cloudy with lows ranging from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. South wind 5-10 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Tuesday (July 4th): Mostly sunny and warming up with highs in the lower to the middle 90s. South wind 10-15 mph.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

Twitter: @severewxchaser