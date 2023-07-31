LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Today:

Sunny to mostly sunny conditions are forecast across the area as we start a new workweek here on the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. High temperatures on this Monday will range from the middle 90s to the triple-digits. The wind will be out of the south-southwest 5 to 15 mph.



Sunrise this morning is at 6:59 AM CDT.

Tonight:

Mostly clear conditions are forecast for this evening, but a few clouds will return overnight. Low temperatures will range from the lower to the middle 70s. The wind will be out of the south 10 to 15 mph.



Sunset this evening is at 8:48 PM CDT

Tuesday:

Another hot day is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s to the triple-digits under a mostly sunny sky. The wind will be out of the south 10 to 15 mph.



Sunrise is at 6:59 AM CDT. Sunset is at 8:47 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

Overall, above average temperatures are forecast to continue over the extended forecast period. There is a very small chance for a shower or thunderstorm late Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoon and evening for areas across the far western and northwestern South Plains. Otherwise, a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms may return to some areas over the upcoming weekend.



High temperatures will range from the middle 90s (upper end) to the lower 100s on Monday. Upper 90s to lower 100s are the forecast highs Tuesday through Thursday. Highs on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will range from the middle 90s to the lower 100s.

Morning low temperatures will range from the lower to the middle 70s daily Tuesday through Thursday. Upper 60s to middle 70s are the forecast lows Friday through Sunday.

Drought Update:

There were no changes in the drought situation noted across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, July 27. Most of the northern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains remains categorized as “drought-free.” The Lubbock, Plainview and Levelland areas have continue to remain in the “drought-free” category for several weeks. Abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the southern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, July 31:

Sunrise: 6:59 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:58 PM CDT

Normal High: 94°

Normal Low: 69°

Record High: 104° (1934)

Record Low: 56° (1971)

Today: Mostly sunny and hot with highs ranging from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. South-southwest wind 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the lower to the middle 70s. South wind 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and continued hot with high ranging from the upper 90s to the lower 100s. South wind 15-20 mph.

Have a great week!

