LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Monday, August 14)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Today:

There is a slight chance for thunderstorms this morning for some areas. Partly sunny, breezy and much cooler weather is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Monday. High temperatures will be below average for mid August and range from the upper 70s to the upper 80s. The wind will be out of the northeast 15-20 mph with occasional gusts up to 30 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent in the morning.

Sunrise this morning is at 7:09 PM CDT.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy and cool weather are forecast for this evening and tonight. Low temperatures will range from the lower to the middle 60s. The wind will be out of the east-northeast 10-15 mph.

Sunset this evening is at 8:35 PM CDT.

Tuesday:

Daytime high temperatures will start warming back up again on Tuesday into the upper 80s and the lower 90s. However, these temperatures will remain below normal for mid-August. We’ll start the day with scattered cloud cover in some areas. Mostly sunny conditions are forecast for late morning and into the afternoon. The wind will be out of the east-southeast 5-15 mph.

Sunrise is at 7:09 AM CDT. Sunset is at 8:34 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

There is a slight chance for thunderstorms Monday morning in some areas. A stray shower or thunderstorm is also possible late Thursday afternoon and evening.

Unseasonably cool weather is forecast on Monday with high temperatures ranging from the upper 70s to the upper 80s. High temperatures on Tuesday will be a little warmer in the upper 80s and the lower 90s. We’ll turn hotter again on Wednesday with highs in the upper 90s and the lower 100s. Even hotter weather is forecast on Thursday with daytime highs between 100 and 105. Upper 90s and lower 100s are the forecast highs on Friday. Saturday’s high temperatures will range from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. Middle to upper 90s are the forecast highs on Sunday.



Low temperatures Tuesday morning will refreshingly cool in the lower to the middle 60s. Wednesday morning’s lows will range from the middle to the upper 60s. Upper 60s to middle 70s are the forecast morning lows Wednesday through Saturday. Sunday morning’s low temperatures will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Monday, August 14)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Drought Update:

There were some noted changes in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, August 10. Abnormally dry (D0) conditions have returned for portions of the northern South Plains and the Rolling Plains were classified as “drought-free” over the last month. This includes the Lubbock metro area. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the southern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, August 10) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, August 14:

Sunrise: 7:09 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:35 PM CDT

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 68°

Record High: 107° (2020)

Record Low: 53° (1920)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: A slight chance for thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny, breezy and much cooler. High temperatures ranging from the upper 70s to the upper 80s. Northeast wind 15-20 mph with occasional gusts up to 30 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the lower to the middle 60s. Northeast wind 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s and the lower 90s. East-southeast wind 5-15 mph.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

X (Formerly Known As “Twitter”): @severewxchaser

Meta Threads: @severewxchaser