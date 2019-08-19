KLBK Monday AM Weather Update (8/19/19)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Daytime highs will drop back a couple of degrees today, with upper 90s and lower 100s expected. We’ll be flirting with record high temperatures once again here in Lubbock. The record high for August 19 is 103° from 1994. I’m currently forecasting at high of 101° for Lubbock, so we’ll be close.



High-resolution forecast models continue to show at isolated thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening. It will be mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon and evening.



Extended Forecast:

High-resolution forecast models are showing a slight chance for a thunderstorm Monday afternoon and evening. Dry weather is expected on Tuesday. Model data shows isolated thunderstorm chances for Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday during the late afternoon and evening hours. The forecast looks dry for next Sunday.

Daytime highs will be in the upper 90s and lower 100s on Monday. We’ll drop back into the middle and upper 90s on Tuesday. Lower to middle 90s can be expected on Thursday and Friday. We’ll all warm back into the middle 90s by next weekend.



Overnight lows will hold in the middle 70s Monday morning. Lows drop back into the lower 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Upper 60s can be expected for lows Thursday and Friday morning, as well as next weekend.

Drought Update:

The latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor shows drought conditions continue to increase across our region. Nearly all of the Rolling Plains and eastern South Plains, as well as portions of the central South Plains are now in moderate to severe stage drought conditions. Portions of the northwestern, western and west-central South Plains remain drought-free for now.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, August 19:

Sunrise: 7:12 a.m.

Sunset: 8:29 p.m.

Normal High: 91°

Normal Low: 67°

Record High: 103° (1994)

Record Low: 57° (2015)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy later in the day. There is a slight chance for a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s. South 10-15 mph.

Monday Night: Slight chance for a thunderstorm in the evening. Mostly clear with lows in the middle 70s, South-southeast wind 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and not as hot. Highs in the middle to upper 90s. South-southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Have a great week!



