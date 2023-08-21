LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Today:

Mostly sunny and breezy weather is forecast on this Monday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. It’ll be mostly sunny throughout the day. There is a very slight chance for a thunderstorm or two late this afternoon across the western South Plains and eastern New Mexico. Daytime highs will range from the middle 90s to the very low 100s. The wind will be light in the morning, but the wind will pick up through the day out of the east 15 to 25 mph with occasional gusts up to 30 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:14 AM CDT.



Tonight:

There is a very slight chance for a thunderstorm or two early this evening across the western South Plains and eastern New Mexico. Otherwise, partly cloudy conditions are forecast this evening and tonight. Low temperatures will range between the middle 60s and the middle 70s. It’ll stay breezy through the evening with an east wind 15 to 25 mph and occasional gusts up to 30 mph. Wind speeds will decrease to between 10 and 15 mph overnight.



Sunset this evening is at 8:27 PM CDT.

Tuesday:

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are forecast on Tuesday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. There is a very slight chance for a thunderstorm or two late in the afternoon and into the early evening for some areas. Daytime highs will range from the middle 90s to the very low 100s. It’ll be breezy at times with an east wind 10 to 20 mph.

Sunrise is at 7:14 AM CDT. Sunset is at 8:26 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

There is very slight chance for a thunderstorm or two late Monday and Tuesday afternoon and evening. Otherwise, there is another slight chance for a thunderstorm or two on Saturday and Sunday.



High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will range from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. Wednesday’s high temperatures will range from the lower to the middle 90s. Middle to upper 90s are the forecast highs on Thursday. Daytime highs on Friday and Saturday will range from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. Sunday’s high temperatures will range from the middle to upper 90s.



Low temperatures over the extended forecast period will range from the middle 60s to the middle 70s Tuesday through Sunday mornings.

Drought Update:

No changes were noted in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains over the past week, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, August 17. Abnormally dry (D0) conditions are in place across portions of the northern South Plains and the Rolling Plains. This includes the Lubbock metro area. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the southern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, August 21:

Sunrise: 7:14 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:27 PM CDT

Normal High: 92°

Normal Low: 67°

Record High: 103° (1930)

Record Low: 52° (1956)

