Today:

Scattered shower and thunderstorms were ongoing this morning across the western half of the South Plains. This activity will continue through the morning. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms this afternoon in some areas. Overall, the better precipitation chances look to stay west of the Interstate 27/U.S. Highway 87 corridor. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy conditions and cooler weather are forecast. High temperatures will range from the lower 80s to the lower 90s. The wind will be out of the east-northeast 5 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:18 AM CDT.

Tonight:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast this evening and tonight for the western South Plains and back into eastern New Mexico. An isolated thunderstorm or two is possible across the rest of the area, including Lubbock. Partly to mostly cloudy conditions are otherwise forecast with low temperatures ranging from the lower to the middle 60s. The wind will be out of the east-northeast 5 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.



Sunset this evening is at 8:18 PM CDT.

Tuesday:

After some morning overcast, mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are forecast on Tuesday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. There is a slight chance for an afternoon and evening thunderstorm in some areas. Highs temperatures will range from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. The wind will be out of the east-northeast 5 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.



Sunrise is at 7:19 AM CDT. Sunset is at 8:17 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

Scattered thunderstorms are forecast Monday through early Tuesday for some areas across the South Plains. There is slight chance for thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening for some areas across the South Plains. Unfortunately, the Rolling Plains looks to miss out on rain chances Monday and Tuesday. Dry and hotter weather will return later this week and into the upcoming weekend.

High temperatures on Monday will range from the lower 80s to the lower 90s. Middle 80s to lower 90s are the forecast highs on Tuesday. Wednesday’s high temperatures will be in the upper 80s to the middle 90s. Hotter weather returns on Thursday and Friday with highs in the middle to the upper 90s. The hot weather continues on Saturday and Sunday with highs ranging from the middle 90s to the lower 100s.

Low temperatures Tuesday through Friday mornings will range from the lower 60s to the middle 60s. Middle to upper 60s are the forecast morning lows on Saturday and Sunday.

Drought Update:

Drought conditions continue to increase across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, August 24. Abnormally dry (D0) to moderate stage (D1) drought conditions are now in place across most of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Severe stage (D2) drought continues continue to be reported over the far southwestern South Plains in portions of Gaines County and small sliver of Yoakum County.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, August 28:

Sunrise: 7:18 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:18 PM CDT

Normal High: 90°

Normal Low: 66°

Record High: 103° (2011/2020)

Record Low: 54° (1916)

Today: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the morning and a slight chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon for some areas. Highs ranging from the lower 80s to the lower 90s. East-northeast wind 5-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.

Tonight: A slight chance for thunderstorms in the evening and overnight for some areas. Partly to mostly cloudy with lows ranging from the lower to the middle 60s. Northeast wind 5-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. A slight chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon for some areas. Highs ranging from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. Northeast wind 5-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



