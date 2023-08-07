LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a Heat Advisory from 1:00 PM CDT/12:00 PM MDT to 9:00 PM CDT/8:00 PM MDT Monday for Borden, Dawson, Gaines and Scurry County in Texas and Lea County in New Mexico. High temperatures up to and in excess of 105 degrees are expected.

Today:

Radar early this morning showed a few isolated showers and thunderstorms over portions of the South Plains and southeastern New Mexico. This activity was gradually weakening. Otherwise, mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Monday. It will be cooler in some areas and still hot in others. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms in some area later this afternoon. High temperatures will range from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. The wind will be out of the east-southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:04 AM CDT.

The Storm Prediction Center has portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains outlined in a “marginal” risk for severe weather Monday PM through early Tuesday AM. The primary risk is some thunderstorms could produce severe wind gusts of 60-70 mph.

Tonight:

Scattered thunderstorms are forecast for this evening and overnight in some areas Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy conditions are forecast across the area. Low temperatures will range from middle 60s to the middle 70s. The wind will be out of the south 10 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.



Sunset this evening is at 8:42 PM CDT

Tuesday:

Mostly sunny and hotter weather is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Tuesday. There is a very slight chance for thunderstorms later in the afternoon in some areas. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s and the lower 100s. The wind will be out of the southwest 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



Sunrise is at 7:04 AM CDT. Sunset is at 8:41 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

There a chance for scattered thunderstorms late Monday afternoon through early Tuesday morning. There is slight chance for thunderstorms late Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening. There is another slight chance for thunderstorms Friday through Sunday from the late afternoon through late evening/early morning.



High temperatures on Monday will range from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. Upper 90s to the lower 100s are the forecast high temperatures on Tuesday through Thursday. Highs on Friday will range between 100 and 105. Middle 90s to lower 100s are the forecast highs on Saturday. Daytime highs will drop back into the middle to upper 90s on Sunday.

Low temperatures Tuesday morning will range from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. Upper 60s to the upper 70s are the forecast morning lows Wednesday through Saturday mornings. Sunday morning’s lows will range from the middle 60s to middle 70s.

Drought Update:

There were no changes noted in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, August 3. Roughly the northern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains remains categorized as “drought-free.” The Lubbock, Plainview and Levelland areas have continue to remain in the “drought-free” category for over a month. Abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the southern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, August 7:

Sunrise: 7:04 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:42 PM CDT

Normal High: 94°

Normal Low: 69°

Record High: 104° (2003)

Record Low: 58° (1971)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy at times. A slight chance for thunderstorms later in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the middle 90s and the lower 100s. East-southeast wind 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening and overnight. Partly to mostly cloudy with lows ranging from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. Southeast wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and turning hot. A slight chance for thunderstorms later in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s and the lower 100s. Southwest wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

