LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Monday, September 11)

Today & Tonight:

There is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms for some areas this morning. More showers and thunderstorms are forecast later this afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe. Otherwise, it’ll be a partly sunny to mostly cloudy day and cooler. High temperatures today will range from the lower 70s to the upper 80s. The wind will be out of the east-southeast 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for this evening and tonight. Some storms could be strong to severe. Otherwise, it’ll be mostly cloudy to cloudy with low temperatures ranging from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. The wind will be out of the east-northeast 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunrise this morning is at 7:28 AM CDT. Sunset this evening is at 7:59 PM CDT.

Update: The Storm Prediction Center has the South Plains and most of the Rolling Plains in a “slight” (level 2 out of 5) and a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather Monday afternoon through early Tuesday morning. The threats include 60-70 mph wind gusts and up to 2.00″ (lime to hen egg size) hail. The tornado threat is low but not zero.

SPC Severe Weather Risk Outlook – Day 1

(Valid: Monday AM, September 11 – Early Tuesday AM, September 12)

Tuesday:

Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will continue across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Tuesday. Mostly cloudy to cloudy conditions are forecast and much cooler weather. High temperatures will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. The wind will be out of the east-northeast 10 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunrise is at 7:28 AM CDT. Sunset is at 7:58 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

A welcome shift in the weather pattern has brought cooler temperatures and much needed rain chances this week across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Below average temperatures are forecast through the weekend. There is also scattered shower and thunderstorm chances daily through Saturday.

High temperatures on Monday will range from the middle 70s to the upper 80s. Tuesday will be much cooler with highs ranging from the middle 60s and the lower 70s. Wednesday’s high temperatures will range from the lower to the upper 70s. Middle 70s to lower 80s are the forecast high temperatures Thursday through Sunday.

Low temperatures over the extended forecast period will range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s Tuesday through Sunday mornings.

KLBK AM 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Monday, September 11)

Drought Update:

Drought conditions continue to increase across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, September 7.

Abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions are in place across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The Lubbock metro area is classified in severe stage (D2) and moderate stage (D1) drought conditions as of Thursday’s update. Lubbock is well over four inches below normal on rainfall for the year.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, September 11:

Sunrise: 7:28 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:59 PM CDT

Normal High: 86°

Normal Low: 62°

Record High: 103° (2000)

Record Low: 47° (1959)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: A slight chance for showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon. Some storms could be severe in the afternoon. Partly to mostly sunny and cooler with highs ranging from the lower 70s to the upper 80s. East-southeast wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe in the evening. Mostly cloudy to cloudy with low temperatures ranging from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. East-northeast wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy to cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs ranging from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. East-northeast wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent.

