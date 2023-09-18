LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

(Valid: Monday, September 18)

Today & Tonight:

Mostly sunny conditions are forecast this morning across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. It’ll be mostly sunny to partly cloudy later this afternoon. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms later in the afternoon for some areas. High temperatures will range from the middle 80s to the very low 90s. It’ll be breezy at times with a south-southwest wind 10 to 20 mph and occasional gusts up to 25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:33 AM CDT.



There is a slight chance for thunderstorms in some areas this evening. It’ll be partly cloudy this evening, but it will become mostly clear overnight. Low temperatures will be in the lower to the upper 60s. The wind will be out of the south-southwest 10 to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



Sunset this evening is at 7:50 PM CDT.



Update: The Storm Prediction Center has the northwestern and portions of the northern South Plains in a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather Monday afternoon – early Tuesday morning. The main threat is a thunderstorm or two could produce 60-70 wind gusts.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook – Day 1

(Valid: Monday PM, September 18 – Early Tuesday AM, September 19)

Tuesday:

Mostly sunny conditions are forecast in the morning across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. It’ll be mostly sunny to partly cloudy later in the afternoon. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms later in the afternoon for some areas. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s to the middle 90s. It’ll be breezy at times with a southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



Sunrise is at 7:33 AM CDT. Sunset is at 7:48 PM CDT.

Update: The Storm Prediction Center has the Rolling Plains and the far eastern South Plains in a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather Tuesday afternoon – early Wednesday morning. The primary threats are a thunderstorm or two could produce 60-70 wind gusts and up to quarter size (1.00″) hail.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook – Day 2

(Valid: Tuesday PM, September 19 – Early Wednesday AM, September 20)

Extended Forecast:

There is a slight chance for thunderstorms for some areas in the late afternoon and evening hours on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Above-average temperatures will remain in place through at least the early part of the weekend. We’ll drop back to near and slightly below average temperatures once again by the end of the weekend.

High temperatures on Monday will range from the middle 80s to the very low 90s. Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s high temperatures will range from the upper 80s to the middle 90s. Middle 80s the lower 90s are the forecast highs on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Cooler weather returns on Sunday with highs only in the lower to the middle 80s.



Low temperatures Tuesday morning will range from the lower to the upper 60s. Wednesday’s low temperatures will range from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. Thursday’s low temperatures will range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. Lower to upper 60s are the forecast morning lows Friday and Saturday mornings. Sunday morning’s lows temperatures will range from the middle 50s to the middle 60s.

KLBK AM 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Monday, September 18)

Drought Update:

Drought conditions continue to increase across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, September 14.

Abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions are in place across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The Lubbock metro area remains classified in severe stage (D2) and moderate stage (D1) drought conditions as of Thursday’s update.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, September 18:

Sunrise: 7:33 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:50 PM CDT

Normal High: 84°

Normal Low: 59°

Record High: 100° (2015)

Record Low: 43° (1971)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warmer and breezy at times. A slight chance for thunderstorms later in the afternoon for some areas. High temperatures ranging from the middle 80s to the very low 90s. South-southwest wind 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



Tonight: A slight chance for thunderstorms in the evening for some areas. Partly cloudy, then becoming mostly clear overnight. Low temperatures ranging from the lower to the upper 60s. South-southwest wind 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.



Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warmer and breezy at times. A slight chance for thunderstorms later in the afternoon for some areas. High temperatures ranging from the upper 80s to the middle 90s. Southwest wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Have a great week!



