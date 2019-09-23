KLBK Monday AM Weather Update (9/23/19)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:



It is now officially the fall season across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains! The Autumnal Equinox occurred at 2:50 AM CDT Monday morning.



There have been a few showers this morning across the far southern and southeastern counties of the South and Rolling Plains, as well as the northern Permian Basin. Some areas of fog have been reported this morning as well. There is a frontal boundary just to our south that will lift back northward before dissipating later today. We’ll stay partly sunny throughout the day, but we do have a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in lower to middle 80s on the Caprock and in the middle 80s across the Rolling Plains.

It will be mostly cloudy this evening and tonight with scattered thunderstorm chances continuing around the area. Lows will drop into the middle 60s.

Extended Forecast:

There is a chance for thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday across the South Plains and Rolling Plains. We’ll watch Wednesday and Thursday for an isolated storm chance, but I will keep it dry for now. Dry weather is expected on Friday before isolated thunderstorm chances return by the weekend.

Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s on Monday. Middle 80s to lower 90s are expected Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Highs fall back into the middle 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

Overnight lows will range from the lower to the middle 60s over the extended forecast period.

Drought Update:

Severe and moderate stage drought conditions continue across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. There is still a small area of extreme drought being reported over portions of Briscoe County. The good news is many locations picked up a good soaking late last week and over the weekend. More rain chances are kin the forecast the next several days. The next update of the U.S. Drought Monitor will be released on Thursday, September 26.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, September 23:

Sunrise: 7:36 a.m.

Sunset: 7:43 p.m.

Normal High: 82°

Normal Low: 56°

Record High: 98° (1926)

Record Low: 41° (2009)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Partly sunny with a 30-percent chance for thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to middle 80s. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 30-percent chance for thunderstorms. Lows in the middle 60s. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 20-percent chance for thunderstorms. Highs in the middle 80s. South wind 5-10 mph.



