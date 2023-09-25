LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Monday, September 25)

Today:

Sunny to mostly sunny conditions are forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Monday. High temperatures will range from the middle to the upper 80s. The wind will be out of the east-northeast 5 to 15 mph.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:37 AM CDT.

Tonight:

Mostly clear conditions are forecast for this evening and tonight. Low temperatures will range from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. The wind will be out the east-southeast 5 to 15 mph.

Sunset this evening is at 7:40 PM CDT.

Tuesday:

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms later in the afternoon across the far western South Plains. High temperatures will range from the middle 80s to the very low 90s. The wind will be out of the south0-southeast 5 to 15 mph.



Sunrise is at 7:38 AM CDT. Sunset is at 7:39 PM CDT.

Update: The Storm Prediction Center has the far western and southwestern South Plains, along with eastern and southeastern New Mexico, outlined in a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather Tuesday afternoon and evening. A thunderstorm or two could produce 60-70 mph wind gusts up and to quarter size (1.00″) hail.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook – Day 2

(Valid: Tuesday PM, September 26 – Early Wednesday AM, September 27)

Extended Forecast:

There is a very slight chance for thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening across the far western South Plains. There is also a very slight chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

High temperatures on Monday will range from the middle to the upper 80s. Tuesday’s high temperatures will range from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. Upper 80s to middle 90s are the forecast highs on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday and Saturday’s high temperatures will range from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. Middle to upper 80s are the forecast highs on Sunday.

Low temperatures on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday morning will range from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. Upper 50s to middle 60s are the forecast morning lows on Thursday. Lower to middle 60s of the forecast morning lows on Friday and Saturday. Monday morning’s lows will range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s.

KLBK AM 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Monday, September 25)

Drought Update:

Much needed and welcomed rainfall during the week of September 11th resulted in improvements to the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, September 21. The majority of the area dropped back one drought category in the update. Abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The Lubbock metro area dropped back to moderate stage (D1) drought and abnormally dry (D0) status as of Thursday’s update.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, September 25:

Sunrise: 7:37 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:40 PM CDT

Normal High: 82°

Normal Low: 57°

Record High: 100° (2005)

Record Low: 36° (2000)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Sunny to mostly sunny and slightly cooler for some areas. High temperatures in the middle to the upper 80s. East-northeast wind wind 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with low temperatures ranging from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. East-southeast wind 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. A slight chance for thunderstorms later in the afternoon across the far western South Plains. High temperatures ranging from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. South-southeast wind 5-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

