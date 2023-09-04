LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM CDT Monday for Briscoe, Childress, Cottle, Motley and Hall County. Critical fire weather conditions are forecast Monday afternoon and evening across these counties.

Red Flag Warning

(Valid: Monday, September 4)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Monday, September 4)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Today :

Sunny to mostly sunny, breezy and hot weather is forecast on this Labor Day across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. A stray thunderstorm is later in the afternoon for some areas. Highs ranging from the upper 90s to the lower 100s. South-southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with occasion gusts up to 30 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Lubbock’s record high for Monday is 101° from 2000. We expect to either tie or break the record.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:23 AM CDT.



Tonight :

A stray thunderstorm is possible early in the evening for some areas. Mostly clear and breezy conditions are forecast this evening across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Low ranging from the middle 60s to the upper 70s. South wind 15 to 20 mph with occasional gusts 25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Sunset this evening is at 8:09 PM CDT.

Tuesday:

Sunny to mostly sunny, breezy and continued hot weather is forecast on Tuesday. It’s possible there could be stray thunderstorm late in the afternoon off the Caprock across the Rolling Plains. Highs ranging from the upper end of the middle 90s to the lower 100s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with occasion gusts up to 25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Lubbock’s record high for Tuesday is 102° from 2000. We expect to either tie or break the record.



Sunrise is at 7:24 AM CDT. Sunset is at 8:08 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

A stray thunderstorm or two is possible Monday afternoon and evening for some areas. There could be a stray thunderstorm Thursday afternoon and evening across the Rolling Plains. Otherwise, isolated thunderstorm chances will return for some areas Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Above-average temperatures are forecast to continue through the extended forecast period. The Lubbock area will be flirting with or breaking record high temperatures daily through Friday.

High temperatures on Labor Day (Monday) and Tuesday will range from the upper 90s to the triple digits. Wednesday’s high temperatures will range from the upper end of the middle 90s to triple digits. Upper 90s and triple digits are the forecast highs on Thursday. Friday’s highs will range from the upper end of the middle 90s to triple digits. Slightly cooler weather is forecast to return on Saturday and Sunday with daytime highs dropping back into the middle to the upper 90s.



Low temperatures over the extended forecast period will range from the middle 60s to the upper 70s Tuesday through Sunday mornings.



Lubbock’s Record Highs:

Monday, September 4 – 101° (2000)

Tuesday, September 5 – 102° (2000)

Wednesday, September 6 – 103° (1948)

Thursday, September 7 – 99° (2012)

Friday, September 8 – 97° (1985)

Saturday, September 9 – 99° (1984)

Sunday, September 10 – 100° (2000)

KLBK AM 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Monday, September 4)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, September 4:

Sunrise: 7:23 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:09 PM CDT

Normal High: 88°

Normal Low: 64°

Record High: 101° (2000)

Record Low: 46° (1915)

Drought Update:

Drought conditions continue to increase across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, August 31.

Abnormally dry (D0) to moderate stage (D1) drought conditions are in place across most of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The Lubbock area moved back into to moderate stage (D1) drought conditions as of Thursday’s update. Severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported over the far southwestern South Plains in most of Gaines County and small sliver of Yoakum County.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, August 31) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Sunny to mostly sunny, breezy and continued hot. A stray thunderstorm is possible for some areas later in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 90s to the triple digits. South-southwest wind 15-25 mph with occasional gusts up to 30 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent

Tonight: A stray thunderstorm is possible in the early evening for some areas. Mostly clear and breezy with lows ranging from the upper 60s to the upper 70s. Southwest wind 15-20 mph with occasional gusts up to 25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent

Tuesday: Sunny to mostly sunny, breezy and continued hot. A stray thunderstorm is possible across the Rolling Plains later in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper end of the middle 90s to the lower 100s. Southwest wind 10-20 mph with occasion gusts up to 25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Happy Labor Day and have a great week!

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

X (Formerly Known As “Twitter”): @severewxchaser

Meta Threads: @severewxchaser