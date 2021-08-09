KLBK Monday AM Weather Update: August 9th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: Sunny, hot, and hazy. High of 99°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH

Tonight: Mild and calm. Low of 71°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Hot, a few storms possible in the evening especially west. Chance of Rain: 10%. High of 95. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

A very hot day in store for this afternoon. It will definitely feel like summer outside today, as we bring in dry air from the desert on a southwest breeze from 15 to 20 mph this afternoon, temperatures will soar into the upper 90s, with a high expected in Lubbock today at 99 degrees. A few locations especially off to the north and east of Lubbock will make it into the triple digits today.

Tonight, a mild and mostly clear night with a low temperature expected near 71 degrees.

For tomorrow, our high temperatures should come down just a bit, with more clouds in the area. Tomorrow’s high: 95 degrees.

High pressure overhead today will begin to shift to the east tomorrow, which sets the stage for us to bring rain chances back into the forecast. Monsoon moisture from the Gulf of California is expected to make its way into our area as the ridge breaks down, and that will leave the door open for widely scattered shower and thunderstorm development each afternoon, with storm initiation driven by peak daytime heating. This will be the case for much of this week, as we will be between two high pressure ridges with the jet stream well off to the north. Storms will be disorganized, “pulse” type storms that go up and rain themselves out over the course of about an hour, and they likely will not move all that much, so rainfall amounts will be very spotty.

In addition to storm chances, we will be cooling things off this week. Being stuck between two ridges of high pressure will allow us to cool down a bit, returning to near and below our normal high temperature of 93 degrees.

