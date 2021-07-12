KLBK Monday AM Weather Update: July 12th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: A few isolated storms this afternoon, otherwise warm and humid. Chance of Rain: 10%. High of 87°. Winds SE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Cool and dry. Low of 67°. Winds VAR 0-5 MPH.

Tomorrow: Warm and dry, few clouds. High of 89°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Yesterday turned quite wet in Lubbock as a round of scattered storms rolled through the area. Some places saw a quick 1-2 inches of rain, while others nearby saw little to none. The Lubbock airport measured 2.3 inches yesterday! Nearby, the NW Lubbock mesonet site saw only 0.04 inches.

Today, we have another shot at some rain in the area, but it will be in the form of just a few widely isolated storms mostly confined to the south and east of the Lubbock metro. There are very few meteorological features in the area that would help serve as a focus to ignite storms this afternoon, so development is very conditional and coverage is expected to be sparse. Rain chances generally range from 10-20% across the area. Our high temperature will be slightly below average today at 87 degrees, with light winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow, rain chances will shut off completely. High pressure is building back into the area, and we are expected to keep that around for the rest of the week. That said, the “high pressure” is more of a relative term. For the most part, we will be very close to average this week. The big ridge of high pressure that has been hanging out to the west for the last several weeks will weaken a bit this week, leading to warm and dry conditions but not exceptionally hot, with highs generally in the low 90s through next weekend.

Storm chances appear to be going up as the weekend approaches. Our upper level pattern will be much less amplified than it has been the last several weeks, but a subtle trough will develop over the central United States. It doesn’t look like this trough will be strong enough to push an appreciable cold front through the area, but it does provide enough support to ignite storms along the mountains of New Mexico and advect them in our general direction during the overnight hours. I am keeping our rain chances low for now, but as more details become clear, they could warrant an upgrade later in the week.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid July 12th, 2021

Hope you all have a great week!

Jack Maney

