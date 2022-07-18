LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: Another very hot, dry day with little to no wind. High of 103°. Winds VAR 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: A warm night. Low of 76°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Extreme, dangerous heat! High of 107°. Winds SW 18-23 MPH.

The heat has been a nuisance for the past few weeks, but this week, it is going to increase to dangerous levels.

A very strong, persistent area of upper level high pressure is anchored just to our west and northwest today, and that will continue to promote very hot and very dry conditions for the South Plains. Today’s highs will reach the 100s area wide, with the hottest temperatures where they usually are in the Rolling Plains. Highs on the caprock will range from 100-105, while further east temps of 105-110 will be possible. Winds will be very light to even potentially nonexistent at times, which will further compound the issue for folks who are working or doing activities outdoors.

Tonight, temperatures will dip to the mid 70s with skies staying clear. This warm morning low will be one compounding factor that will help our temperatures warm to extreme levels tomorrow afternoon. In addition, a passing disturbance well to our north will tighten the pressure gradient close to the ground, which will increase our wind speeds out of the southwest. Downsloping winds combined with the strong high above will push temperatures to the upper 100s to mid 110s tomorrow. An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for the Rolling Plains tomorrow, and Heat Advisories will likely be issued for the entire area by tomorrow afternoon.

The heat will remain very strong but possibly a bit less intense Wednesday, and then we should return to our still-uncomfortable-but-manageable heat by the end of the week with upper 90s and low 100s. This slight heat relief will be the result of the high pressure center getting shifted a bit further to the west and allowing a bit of moisture to come into play, increasing cloudcover and bringing some low rain potential in Wedensday-Friday. Otherwise, the hot and mostly dry weather will continue for the foreseeable future. Stay cool out there, everyone!

Jack Maney