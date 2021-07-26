KLBK Monday AM Weather Update: July 26th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Storms will be possible in the area once again this afternoon, but the week ahead is looking pretty hot and mostly dry.

Today’s high temperature will be pretty much spot-on with our average high temperature of 94 degrees, with a south breeze at 5 to 10 mph. Some cloud cover will hang around for most of today, likely increasing this evening as another round of storms develops with peak afternoon heating. These storms will be quite similar to yesterday’s, staying widely scattered and disorganized, though some gusty winds and small hail can’t be ruled out with some of the stronger storms. The best storm coverage will generally be west of the I-27 corridor, though we can’t rule out a few rogue storms anywhere in our viewing area, with a 20% chance of rain here in the Lubbock metro.

These storms will mostly weaken after dark, though a few could hang around through the overnight hours. Lows tonight will bottom out near 67 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Later on this week, storm chances will taper off and give way to lots of sunshine and near-average temperatures as hot high pressure once again builds into the south plains. The dog days of summer are on the way, with mostly dry conditions and highs in the mid 90s through the next 7 days.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Have a great Monday!

Jack Maney