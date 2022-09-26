LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: Clear skies and near normal highs! High of 83°. Winds SE 8-13 MPH.

Tonight: Calm and cool. Low of 58°. Winds S 8-13 MPH.

Tomorrow: Warm and breezy. High of 88°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

We’re beginning our week with a little tiny taste of fall, but warm and dry weather will be the norm for the foreseeable future.

A cold front that arrived yesterday has settled surface high pressure over the South Plains today, and that will give us a calm, clear, and somewhat cooler day today. Winds will be light, generally out of the southeast at 8-13 mph, and with nearly all of the moisture scoured out from the atmosphere overhead, skies will be clear with maybe just a few fair weather clouds here or there. Temperatures will be near normal in the afternoon, with a high of 83 degrees.

Tonight, another cool and calm one is expected with lows dipping down into the upper 50s and winds staying light.

Upper level high pressure will be building over the western US this week, and that will center itself just about overhead for the entire week. This will keep us warm and dry through the week, with temperatures in the upper 80s tomorrow all the way through the weekend. We will have little moisture in the air, and as a result we will have few clouds all through the week. Great outdoor weather every day, especially if you like it a little more on the warm side!

While we are settling in for quietly warm weather here in West Texas, down in the tropics, Hurricane Ian is gathering strength this morning. A period of rapid intensification appears to be underway as the storm organizes itself. Ian is in a highly favorable environment for strengthening, and it will be headed toward the Gulf of Mexico this week. After an initial landfall in western Cuba tomorrow, the storm will be heading for western Florida. It is still uncertain where the storm will come ashore in the Sunshine State, but major impacts are looking likely. The forecast calls for significant weakening on approach to landfall, but regardless of landfall strength, major flooding and wind damage will be likely. Keep those folks in the path of the storm in your prayers, and we will be continuing to track this storm over the coming days.

Jack Maney