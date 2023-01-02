LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clouds late. Windy and cool. Low of 37°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH, gusts ~ 40 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and breezy. High of 55°. Winds W 15-20 MPH.

As our Pacific cold front clears the South Plains this evening into the overnight hours, strong winds will remain across the region. Through the overnight hours, gusts as high as 40 MPH are expected to continue out of the west. We will see a partly cloudy sky around the region, with temperatures settling into the lower 30s across eastern New Mexico, to the mid 40s off the Caprock across the Rolling Plains.

Tuesday will be another windy day, with gusts remaining much calmer across the region than what we saw on Monday. Gusts will be out of the west upwards of 35-40 MPH. We will see a mostly sunny sky around the area. High temperatures are set to peak in the upper 40s out west, and the low to mid 60s out east. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be chilly, with lows ranging from the low 30s out west to the mid 40s out east.

Winds become calmer on Wednesday, with a mostly sunny sky hanging around the KLBK viewing area. We will see occasional gusts nearing 20-25 MPH out of the west-northwest, with daytime highs climbing into the 50s to mid 60s. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be colder around eastern New Mexico and western Texas, with areas west of the Interstate 27/Highway 87 corridor falling below freezing. Areas off the Caprock will stay in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s.

Thursday will be warmer around the viewing area, with highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s expected. Winds will be out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH under a partly cloudy sky. Thursday night into Friday morning will not be as chilly, with lows only in the low 30s to upper 40s.

Extended Forecast:

Above average temperatures and below average precipitation will remain the theme of our extended forecast. An occasional cold front will fluctuate temperatures from Friday through Monday. Other than that, highs will remain in the mid 50s to low 70s, with lows in the upper 20s to mid 40s. Drought conditions will continue to worsen, so please be extra cautious with any activities that could result in a spark outdoors. Winds will be breezy at times, with occasional gusts near 30 MPH likely each day.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: January 2nd, 2023.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, January 2nd:

Sunrise: 7:52 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:51 PM CDT

Average High: 54°

Record High: 77° (1997 & 2009)

Average Low: 27°

Record Low: -2° (1979)

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx