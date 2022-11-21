LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Some freezing fog. Low of 29°. Winds SW 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Warmer with clouds late. High of 62°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Another cold night is in store for the South Plains. Patchy freezing fog is expected once again, so watch out for slick spots and area bridges and overpasses through your Tuesday morning commute! Lows will bottom out in the mid 20s to mid 30s by sunrise on Tuesday. Winds will be sustained out of the southwest around 5-10 MPH.

High temperatures will return to their seasonal averages for Tuesday and Wednesday, peaking in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Clouds will increase late in the day on Tuesday, hanging around through Wednesday. We’ll call for a partly to mostly cloudy sky, with winds increasing out of the southwest. Gusts will occasionally exceed 25-30 MPH on Wednesday ahead of our next cold front. Morning lows will remain in the upper 20s to lower 40s. A strong cold front will begin to pass through the South Plains Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Thanksgiving Day will be cool, cloudy, and windy across the region. Highs will range from the mid 40s over northern areas to the upper 50s over southern zons. Winds will be out of the north around 18-22 MPH, with gusts approaching 35-40 MPH at times. Late in the evening, a few showers will be possible over northern zones. If temperatures can dip down cold enough, we could be dealing with a light wintry mix or light snow north of Highway 62/82! There are MANY uncertainties that still exist with this forecast, and the latest data does NOT paint a clear picture. Please stay up to date with your KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates over the next several days.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: November 18th, 2022

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx