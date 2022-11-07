LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update.

Tonight: Cloudy with patchy fog. Low of 57°. Winds SE 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles. High of 74°. Winds S 15-20 MPH.

Clouds will continue to increase overnight tonight, with lower clouds and patchy fog developing after midnight. Scattered showers and patches of drizzle will increase, helping to reduce visibility through our Tuesday morning commute. Winds will be out of the southeast around 8-12 MPH, with temperatures bottoming out in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Be sure to reduce your speed and keep your headlights on low beam if you drive into areas of dense fog!

Tuesday is Election Day! We will see isolated patches of light rain and drizzle continue through the lunch hour, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s across the region. Daytime highs will peak in the 60s to mid 70s under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the south around 15-20 MPH, making for a breezy afternoon. If you’re heading out to the polls, they’ll be open from 7 AM until 7 PM! Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be warm for this time of year, with lows only dropping into the mid 60s to mid 70s. Patchy fog and drizzle will be possible once again.

If you enjoy the warmer temperatures, Wednesday will be the last ‘enjoyable’ day for a while! Highs will warm into the mid 60s to mid 70s after a dreary and damp start to the day. We’ll keep the clouds around, with winds out of the south around 18-22 MPH. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will remain warm, with lows in the low 50s to mid 60s.

High temperatures for our Thursday will occur during the early morning hours, peaking in the low 70s to low 60s. A strong cold front will move through the region on Thursday, dropping temperatures behind it. Daytime temps will only rebound into the upper 50s to mid 60s. Behind the front, winds shift to the north, with gusts upwards of 40 MPH. Thursday night into Friday morning will be cold, with lows in the upper 20s to low 40s.

Extended Forecast:

Below average temperatures remain around the South Plains through the extended forecast. We will remain dry, with highs only warming into the mid 40s to upper 50s from Friday through Monday. Winds will mainly be out of the south, with sustained speeds of 10-20 MPH. Morning lows will continue to bottom out close to freezing, so remember to bring in your pets and plants that are sensitive to the freezing temperatures. Check on your loved ones to make sure they have an adequate source of heat, and make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors have new batteries in them! If you have any exposed outdoor water lines, make sure to insulate them. These below average temperatures are expected to remain across the South Plains through the beginning of our Thanksgiving week. Be sure to stay with the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates on your forecast!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: November 7th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, November 7th:

Sunrise: 7:12 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:50 PM CDT

Average High: 67°

Record High: 89° (1916)

Average Low: 39°

Record Low: 19° (1947)

Have a tremendous Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

