LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Low of 57°. Winds SE→SW 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Shower or two east. High of 76°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Showers will become more isolated overnight into Tuesday morning. We will keep a cloudy sky around the region, with patchy fog possible in low lying areas. Winds will shift from the southeast to the southwest, with sustained speeds around 12-18 MPH. Low temperatures will settle in the upper 40s to upper 50s by sunrise on Tuesday.

We will dry out across eastern New Mexico and western Texas Tuesday through Thursday! Sunshine will return by Tuesday afternoon for most areas, with a sunny sky expected for Wednesday and Thursday. Sustained winds will range from 12-22 MPH each day, with the gustiest conditions existing on Wednesday. A cold front will pass through the region then, providing the area with +30 MPH wind gusts! Morning lows will remain in the mid 40s to upper 50s each morning.

Extended Forecast:

As we head into the end of the work week, clouds will begin to increase as our next disturbance approaches the region. We will keep a partly cloudy sky around the forecast area for Friday, before turning cloudy to mostly cloudy for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. A cold front will race through the South Plains on Sunday, dropping our temperatures behind it. Highs fall from the mid 70s to mid 80s on Saturday, to the 50s by Monday! By sunrise on Monday and even Tuesday of next week, some areas over the northern South Plains could see their first frost/freeze of the season! In addition to the cooler temperatures, we could see more locally heavy rainfall! The best opportunity arrives Sunday, lasting through Monday. If you haven’t done so already, be sure to download the KLBK First Warning Weather App to track showers, storms, and cooler temperatures across the region!

Valid: October 10th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, October 10th:

Sunrise: 7:48 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:20 PM CDT

Average High: 78°

Record High: 98° (2020)

Average Low: 51°

Record Low: 37° (2009)

Have a tremendous Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

