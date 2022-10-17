LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update.

Tonight: Cloudy with patchy fog and few showers. Low of 48°. Winds W 2-8 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High of 63°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Isolated showers will hang around the region this evening through the overnight areas, especially over western and southwestern portions of the South Plains. Calm winds and high humidity will result in patchy fog across the region. Sustained winds out of the west around 2-8 MPH are expected. We will keep a mostly cloudy sky around, with reduced visibility expected to linger through Tuesday morning. Be sure to keep those headlights on low beam for your morning commute! Lows will bottom out in the upper 30s over northern areas, to the upper 40s over southern zones.

A few showers will linger across areas to the west of the Interstate 27/ Highway 87 corridor on Tuesday. Highs will remain below average, warming into the upper 50s to upper 60s. A clearing sky will increase throughout the day. Dry and mostly sunny conditions remain around the region Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures warming back into the 70s to low 80s. Sustained winds will be out of the west-southwest over the next 3 days, with sustained speeds of 10-20 MPH expected. Morning lows will be chilly each morning, but the coldest morning will be on Wednesday. Areas north of the Highway 62/82 corridor is expected to drop into the 30s! We are currently not expecting a freeze, but will keep you updates. Morning lows will settle in the upper 30s to low 50s Tuesday through Thursday mornings.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: October 17th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, October 17th:

Sunrise: 7:54 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:11 PM CDT

Average High: 75°

Record High: 94° (2016)

Average Low: 48°

Record Low: 32° (1976 & 1999)

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

