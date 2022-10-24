LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update.

Tonight: Showers linger before 2 AM. Low of 37°. Freeze north. Winds NW 18-22 MPH.

Tomorrow: Cool and breezy! High of 67°. Winds NW→SW 12-18 MPH.

The coldest night of the season will fall on the South Plains tonight! Lows in the upper 20s and low 30s are expected over northern areas. The rest of the region will settle in the mid 30s to low 40s. Winds will remain gusty out of the northwest, with gusts as high as 30-40 MPH expected. isolated showers will remain over northeastern areas, eventually drying out by sunrise Tuesday.

Sunnier conditions will return for Tuesday and Wednesday before clouds build back in for Thursday. Highs will vary from the low 60s to upper 70s, warming each day. Thursday will be the warmest day out of the next 3! Winds will shift back to the southwest, with sustained winds of 10-20 MPH out of the southwest. Morning lows will bottom out in the low 30s to low 50s each morning, with drier conditions remaining each day. However, showers will begin to increase Thursday evening into the overnight hours. With cold air moving in behind the cold front, we could see a few snowflakes mix in with the rain! No ice or snow accumulation is expected, with no impacts to travel likely.

Extended Forecast:

Showers remain isolated in nature on Friday, with below average temperatures across the region. We will see temperatures on the rebound through the weekend into early next week. The Texas Tech vs. Baylor game will be chilly, with temperatures dropping into the 50s shortly after kickoff. Trick-or-treating conditions look perfect for Monday, with evening temperatures in the 60s! Morning lows will remain in the upper 20s to low 50s! Be sure to bring in any pets or plants sensitive to the cooler temps.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: October 24th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, October 24th:

Sunrise: 7:59 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:03 PM CDT

Average High: 73°

Record High: 91° (1933)

Average Low: 44°

Record Low: 26° (1929)

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx